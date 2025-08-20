21 Savage Urges Drake To Drop "ICEMAN"

It seems like Drake's latest Instagram post is affecting people in a bevy of ways. Yesterday, he uploaded a new carousel showing off moments from his UK/Europe tour, his son Adonis, among other things. The internet, who's been quite ruthless to The Boy since last year, let him hear it for what they viewed as a corny caption.

"Treat my bad days like pathways cause it was either that or the ski mask way," he said. "N**** don’t know sh*t about the ski mask way …..is this bs in the lawsuit too??" one commenter replied. "Imagine talking like this when you got pissed on and did nothing [laughing emojis]," another added.

But it wasn't just the cryptic message that got under people's skin. It was also the photo of his seven-year-old son chilling with Kevin Durant that led to more jokes. "Drake acting like KD his bestie now that he mad at Lebron is the funniest sh*t ever and shows how fake these friendships are [three laughing emojis] n**** finally let KD sit at the cool table."

Another went, "Lol drake bout to get a tattoo of KD [laughing emoji." "N**** why is Drake searching for uncles for his son n**** mad fruity," someone else joked.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

But this post is also catching the attention of a dear friend and close collaborator. As caught by HipHopDX and Kurrco, 21 Savage got in the comments section and penned an urgent request for Drake to follow.

"Drop the album dog!" his Her Loss costar implored. Of course, the project that the Georgia rapper is referring to is ICEMAN. The Boy has been teasing it for several months at this point but has not even given fans a rough timeline of when we should be expecting it.

All we can say is that it's coming before the end of 2025. He has delivered two singles though in the form of the reflective "What Did I Miss?" and the more party oriented "Which One" with Central Cee.