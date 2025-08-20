21 Savage Urges Drake To Drop "ICEMAN"

BY Zachary Horvath 204 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake and Rapper 21 Savage perform onstage during "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Drake's "Her Loss" collaborator, 21 Savage, is like a lot of the former's fans right now. He's just as ready for "ICEMAN" as they are.

It seems like Drake's latest Instagram post is affecting people in a bevy of ways. Yesterday, he uploaded a new carousel showing off moments from his UK/Europe tour, his son Adonis, among other things. The internet, who's been quite ruthless to The Boy since last year, let him hear it for what they viewed as a corny caption.

"Treat my bad days like pathways cause it was either that or the ski mask way," he said. "N**** don’t know sh*t about the ski mask way …..is this bs in the lawsuit too??" one commenter replied. "Imagine talking like this when you got pissed on and did nothing [laughing emojis]," another added.

But it wasn't just the cryptic message that got under people's skin. It was also the photo of his seven-year-old son chilling with Kevin Durant that led to more jokes. "Drake acting like KD his bestie now that he mad at Lebron is the funniest sh*t ever and shows how fake these friendships are [three laughing emojis] n**** finally let KD sit at the cool table."

Another went, "Lol drake bout to get a tattoo of KD [laughing emoji." "N**** why is Drake searching for uncles for his son n**** mad fruity," someone else joked.

Read More: The 12 Most Underrated Air Jordan 5 Releases You Forgot About

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

But this post is also catching the attention of a dear friend and close collaborator. As caught by HipHopDX and Kurrco, 21 Savage got in the comments section and penned an urgent request for Drake to follow.

"Drop the album dog!" his Her Loss costar implored. Of course, the project that the Georgia rapper is referring to is ICEMAN. The Boy has been teasing it for several months at this point but has not even given fans a rough timeline of when we should be expecting it.

All we can say is that it's coming before the end of 2025. He has delivered two singles though in the form of the reflective "What Did I Miss?" and the more party oriented "Which One" with Central Cee.

The only guess we have as to when ICEMAN could be coming is from Johnny Manziel of all people. The former NFL quarterback said in a video that we should be looking forward to this fall. "Soon, probably, around the end of October, maybe early November. Birthday coming up. Coming back to Texas after that, I’m going to take him to a game this year. He’s going to Aggie Land."

Read More: Drake Tours, By The Numbers: A Complete Ranking Of Box Office Revenue

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
drake Sports Drake's Son Adonis Hangs Out With Kevin Durant 274
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 72.5K
Drake Roasted Cryptic Message Hip Hop News Music Drake Roasted After Delivering A Cryptic Message On Instagram 2.0K
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event Music Johnny Manziel Suggests At The Release Date For Drake's "Iceman" Album 2.9K
Comments 0