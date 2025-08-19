Drake Roasted After Delivering A Cryptic Message On Instagram

It seems like social media users take any opportunity they can get to roast Drake these days. Sadly, his latest Instagram post was certainly no exception. Earlier today, the Toronto rapper hopped online to share a series of new photos with his fans. He added an ominous caption, which ended up earning some less-than-polite responses. "Treat my bad days like pathways cause it was either that or the ski mask way," the caption reads.

"N***a don’t know sh*t about the ski mask way …..is this bs in the lawsuit too??" one critic on X wonders. This appears to be a reference to Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group, who he sued earlier this year over Kendrick Lamar's Grammy-winning diss track, "Not Like Us."

"Imagine talking like this when you got pissed on and did nothing [laughing emojis]," another critic writes. "'Ski mask way' while having a comfortable life as a child actor is crazy," someone else says.

Drake ICEMAN

Drake may be getting ripped to shreds over his social media activity, but his music is still managing to make waves. Last month, for example, he dropped off his new track called "What Did I Miss?" In it, he reflects on his feud with Kendrick Lamar, and calls out those who turned their backs on him when he needed their support the most.

"Last time I looked to my right, you n****s was standing beside me," he raps. "How can some people I love hang around p****es who try me?” The song quickly rose to the top of both Spotify and Apple Music charts. It also debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.