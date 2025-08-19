Drake Roasted After Delivering A Cryptic Message On Instagram

Drake Roasted Cryptic Message Hip Hop News
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Today, Drake dropped off a series of new photos on Instagram, but his caption is what caught social media users' attention the most.

It seems like social media users take any opportunity they can get to roast Drake these days. Sadly, his latest Instagram post was certainly no exception. Earlier today, the Toronto rapper hopped online to share a series of new photos with his fans. He added an ominous caption, which ended up earning some less-than-polite responses. "Treat my bad days like pathways cause it was either that or the ski mask way," the caption reads.

"N***a don’t know sh*t about the ski mask way …..is this bs in the lawsuit too??" one critic on X wonders. This appears to be a reference to Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group, who he sued earlier this year over Kendrick Lamar's Grammy-winning diss track, "Not Like Us."

"Imagine talking like this when you got pissed on and did nothing [laughing emojis]," another critic writes. "'Ski mask way' while having a comfortable life as a child actor is crazy," someone else says.

Read More: Drake Takes The iPhone's 8-Ball Pool Game Way Too Seriously In Viral Video

Drake ICEMAN

Drake may be getting ripped to shreds over his social media activity, but his music is still managing to make waves. Last month, for example, he dropped off his new track called "What Did I Miss?" In it, he reflects on his feud with Kendrick Lamar, and calls out those who turned their backs on him when he needed their support the most.

"Last time I looked to my right, you n****s was standing beside me," he raps. "How can some people I love hang around p****es who try me?” The song quickly rose to the top of both Spotify and Apple Music charts. It also debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The track is set to appear on his upcoming ninth studio album, ICEMAN. At the time of writing, the project does not have an official release date. Earlier this week, however, fans did get an unexpected update on it from Johnny Manziel. When asked when the LP will drop, he said “soon," adding that it could arrive in October or November.

Read More: Drake Continues His Rhythmic Airplay Dominance As "What Did I Miss?" Rises To No. 1

