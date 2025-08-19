Drake Takes The iPhone's 8-Ball Pool Game Way Too Seriously In Viral Video

BY Cole Blake 514 Views
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 13: Rapper Drake is seen courtside during first half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on January 13, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
The viral clip comes as Drake is traveling across Europe on his "Some Special Shows 4 U" tour with PartyNextDoor.

A video of Drake playing the 8-ball pool game on the iPhone is going viral on social media, as the Toronto rapper puts a comical amount of effort into winning. "You didn't even get to play. You didn't get one turn," he remarks to the camera. The video is captioned: "8 ball too serious."

When DJ Akademiks shared the video on social media, fans had plenty of laughs in the comments section. "Nah cause it really used to be like that in school when money was on the line," one user wrote. Another remarked: "It get real on that pool table."

Drake is currently traveling across Europe with PartyNextDoor for their Some Special Shows 4 U tour.Their next show is in Sweden on August 21. The tour will conclude on September 23 in Hamburg.

Drake "Iceman" Album

The viral clip comes as Drake is gearing up to release his ninth studio album, Iceman. He first confirmed the project, earlier this year, after teaming up with PartyNextDoor on the collaborative effort, Some Sexy Songs 4 U. He put out the first lead single for Iceman, "What Did I Miss?," back on July 5th and followed that up by collaborating with Central Cee on "Which One" on July 25th. It will be his first solo project since feuding with Kendrick Lamar in 2024. He seemingly referenced the beef on "What Did I Miss?," calling out his former friend, NBA star LeBron James, for siding with Lamar.

Drake still hasn't confirmed a release date, but Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel hinted at it releasing some time in either October or November, last week. “Soon, probably, around the end of October, maybe early November. Birthday coming up. Coming back to Texas after that, I’m going to take him to a game this year. He’s going to Aggie Land," Manziel said in an interview, as caught by HipHopDX.

