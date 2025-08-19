A video of Drake playing the 8-ball pool game on the iPhone is going viral on social media, as the Toronto rapper puts a comical amount of effort into winning. "You didn't even get to play. You didn't get one turn," he remarks to the camera. The video is captioned: "8 ball too serious."

When DJ Akademiks shared the video on social media, fans had plenty of laughs in the comments section. "Nah cause it really used to be like that in school when money was on the line," one user wrote. Another remarked: "It get real on that pool table."

Drake is currently traveling across Europe with PartyNextDoor for their Some Special Shows 4 U tour.Their next show is in Sweden on August 21. The tour will conclude on September 23 in Hamburg.

Read More: Drake Targets UMG Executives Directly In New Lawsuit Amendments

Drake "Iceman" Album

The viral clip comes as Drake is gearing up to release his ninth studio album, Iceman. He first confirmed the project, earlier this year, after teaming up with PartyNextDoor on the collaborative effort, Some Sexy Songs 4 U. He put out the first lead single for Iceman, "What Did I Miss?," back on July 5th and followed that up by collaborating with Central Cee on "Which One" on July 25th. It will be his first solo project since feuding with Kendrick Lamar in 2024. He seemingly referenced the beef on "What Did I Miss?," calling out his former friend, NBA star LeBron James, for siding with Lamar.