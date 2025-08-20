Drake & Adin Ross Will Cover Funeral Costs Of French Streamer Who Died During Marathon Livestream

BY Cole Blake 707 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Concert After Party At Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: Recording artist Drake attends the after party for his concert at Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel &amp; Casino on September 12, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
The move comes as Drake continues to prepare for the release of his highly-anticipated ninth studio album, "Iceman."

Drake and Adin Ross are reportedly teaming up to partially cover the funeral costs of French streamer, Jean Pormanove. The 46-year-old passed away in his sleep while live on air for a since-deleted 10-day marathon livestream. He was known for appearing in live shows in which he was abused and humiliated.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) that was viewed by HipHopDX, Ross wrote: “This is horrible and disgusting. Whoever was apart of this deserves to face severe consequences. I just spoke with drake. Drake and I will be covering the funeral costs, this won’t bring his life back, it’s the least we can do. Prayers go out to Jean’s family.”

Viewers were still tuned into the stream as Pormanove died in his sleep on Monday. When people tried to wake him up and he was unresponsive, they quickly cut the video. Pormanove's death was initially confirmed by fellow-streamer Owen Cenazandotti, who wrote on Instagram: “I ask you all to respect his memory and not share the video of his last breath in his sleep. My brother, my sidekick, my partner, six years side by side, without ever letting go, I love you, my brother, and we will miss you terribly,” as translated by The New York Post.

Read More: Drake Takes The iPhone's 8-Ball Pool Game Way Too Seriously In Viral Video

Drake "Iceman" Album

In other news, Drake is still working on his highly-anticipated ninth studio album, Iceman. While the Toronto rapper still hasn't confirmed a release date for the project, Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel hinted at it dropping in just a few months during a recent interview. “Soon, probably, around the end of October, maybe early November. Birthday coming up. Coming back to Texas after that, I’m going to take him to a game this year. He’s going to Aggie Land," Manziel said, as caught by HipHopDX.

Drake has already shared two singles from the project. He dropped "What Did I Miss?," back on July 5th and followed that up by collaborating with Central Cee on "Which One" on July 25th.

Read More: Johnny Manziel Suggests At The Release Date For Drake's "Iceman" Album

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event Music Johnny Manziel Suggests At The Release Date For Drake's "Iceman" Album 2.9K
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors Music Drake Takes The iPhone's 8-Ball Pool Game Way Too Seriously In Viral Video 979
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors Music Drake Teases "Iceman" With Cryptic Message On Instagram 6.3K
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat TV Drake Shows Love To Charleston White During Unlikely FaceTime Call 2.9K
Comments 0