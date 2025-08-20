Drake and Adin Ross are reportedly teaming up to partially cover the funeral costs of French streamer, Jean Pormanove. The 46-year-old passed away in his sleep while live on air for a since-deleted 10-day marathon livestream. He was known for appearing in live shows in which he was abused and humiliated.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) that was viewed by HipHopDX, Ross wrote: “This is horrible and disgusting. Whoever was apart of this deserves to face severe consequences. I just spoke with drake. Drake and I will be covering the funeral costs, this won’t bring his life back, it’s the least we can do. Prayers go out to Jean’s family.”

Viewers were still tuned into the stream as Pormanove died in his sleep on Monday. When people tried to wake him up and he was unresponsive, they quickly cut the video. Pormanove's death was initially confirmed by fellow-streamer Owen Cenazandotti, who wrote on Instagram: “I ask you all to respect his memory and not share the video of his last breath in his sleep. My brother, my sidekick, my partner, six years side by side, without ever letting go, I love you, my brother, and we will miss you terribly,” as translated by The New York Post.

