Drake Teases "Iceman" With Cryptic Message On Instagram

Drake has already been hyping up his highly anticipated album, "Iceman," for months, as it's expected to drop this year.

Drake is continuing to hype up his next studio album, Iceman, for which he's already released multiple singles. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, he cryptically wrote: "Still coming to terms and conditions with how i'm feeling. Soon as i know, you'll hear it." The Toronto rapper posted several pictures and videos from his ongoing Some Special Shows 4 U tour to go along with the statement.

Drake began teasing Iceman, earlier this year, after the release of his collaborative album with PartyNextDoor. While streaming on Kick with Adin Ross, he said, as caught by Rolling Stone: “Thank you to everybody that’s streaming the album. Every time, every journey. Working on a new album, it’s a slap.” After that, he shared a series of pictures on Instagram and confirmed the title in the caption.

He dropped the lead single, "What Did I Miss?," back on July 5th. With Iceman being Drake's first solo studio album since feuding with Kendrick Lamar in 2024, he made headlines for finally addressing the fallout from the beef. Seemingly referencing LeBron James, he raps: "I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d*ck riding gang since 'Headlines.'"

Drake followed that up with "Which One" on July 25th. That track features an appearance on Central Cee, with whom he performed the song in Manchester just days after its release.

Read More: Drake Seeks Documents Related To Pusha T’s “The Story Of Adidon” Amid UMG Battle

When Is Drake's "Iceman" Release Date?

Drake still hasn't confirmed a release date for the highly anticipated project, but has hinted at it coming soon on several occasions. It will be his first solo studio album since dropping For All the Dogs in 2023.

The update on the project comes as Drake has been making headlines for the latest filing in his defamation case against Universal Music Group. His legal team submitted multiple motions on Tuesday as part of the discovery phase of the case. He is suing the company over its alleged promotion of Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us." 

Read More: Drake Seeks Lucian Grainge's Emails And Texts About Release Of "Not Like Us" In Newest Filing

