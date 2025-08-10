Drake Discusses “ICEMAN” Recording Process & Links Up With Adin Ross On Stream

BY Devin Morton 301 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
drake-talks-iceman-adin-ross-hip-hop-news
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
Drake went live on Kick while on the road touring and did some gambling and fraternizing with some of the biggest streamers in the game.

Drake is currently on tour with PartyNextDoor until September 23. However, he is still busy in ways that are not directly tied to the live show schedule. One of those ways is his streaming side hustle, as he went live on Kick on August 9 (in partnership with Stake) to do some gambling. He was not alone, as other figures like Adin Ross, xQc, and even PND himself showed up.

While on stream, Drake briefly discussed the recording process for ICEMAN, his upcoming ninth album. He pointed to a microphone setup that was situated behind him, saying that he was planning to stay up “all night” to record for the new project.

In an interaction with Adin Ross, Drake called Ross “daddy” after telling him he was “outside.” The comment went under the radar at first, but Ross processed it and started questioning what he meant. Elsewhere, Ross told a story to PND about how two girls left an event he was at to link up with PND.

”They hit me up a week later, I was like ‘nope stay on that side,’” he said.

Read More: The Weeknd Tells An Eager Fan To Stop Saying "F**k Drake"

Drake Kick Stream

Drake has not confirmed a release date for ICEMAN, but it’s clear that he’s working on it when possible. Of course, his main focus right now is likely on the Some Special Shows 4 U Tour, his two-month trek through Europe on his first proper tour of the continent since 2019. The tour has experienced issues, including rescheduling and the cancellation of a date in Switzerland. Still, fans seem to be loving what they’ve seen.

Drake likes to stream on occasion, and his night on Kick will probably not be the last time he goes live on the platform before the conclusion of his tour. Maybe he’ll actually show off his song recording process one of these days.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Party Next Door Live Music Drake Says Him & PartyNextDoor's Upcoming Album Is The Best Work They've Ever Done 6.4K
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat TV Drake Shows Love To Charleston White During Unlikely FaceTime Call 2.7K
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Drake Reveals Anita Max Win Chain During Drizzmas Live Stream With Adin Ross 2.8K
Adin Ross Drake Finished New Album Hip Hop News Music Adin Ross Claims Drake Has Finished His "Amazing" New Album 2.5K
Comments 0