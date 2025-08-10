Drake Discusses “ICEMAN” Recording Process & Links Up With Adin Ross On Stream

Drake is currently on tour with PartyNextDoor until September 23. However, he is still busy in ways that are not directly tied to the live show schedule. One of those ways is his streaming side hustle, as he went live on Kick on August 9 (in partnership with Stake) to do some gambling. He was not alone, as other figures like Adin Ross, xQc, and even PND himself showed up.

While on stream, Drake briefly discussed the recording process for ICEMAN, his upcoming ninth album. He pointed to a microphone setup that was situated behind him, saying that he was planning to stay up “all night” to record for the new project.

In an interaction with Adin Ross, Drake called Ross “daddy” after telling him he was “outside.” The comment went under the radar at first, but Ross processed it and started questioning what he meant. Elsewhere, Ross told a story to PND about how two girls left an event he was at to link up with PND.

”They hit me up a week later, I was like ‘nope stay on that side,’” he said.

Drake Kick Stream

Drake has not confirmed a release date for ICEMAN, but it’s clear that he’s working on it when possible. Of course, his main focus right now is likely on the Some Special Shows 4 U Tour, his two-month trek through Europe on his first proper tour of the continent since 2019. The tour has experienced issues, including rescheduling and the cancellation of a date in Switzerland. Still, fans seem to be loving what they’ve seen.