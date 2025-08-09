The Weeknd Tells An Eager Fan To Stop Saying "F**k Drake"

The Weeknd Fan Stop Saying Fk Drake Hip Hop News
The Weeknd, an R&B and pop singer-songwriter from Toronto, Canada, performs during a sold out show at Ford Field in Detroit on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. MAIN The Weeknd Sbm 007. © Sarahbeth Maney / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While The Weeknd and Drake faced off during last year's battle, it seems like Abel doesn't want that energy out in the world anymore.

Toronto has done a lot for music over the past few decades, although the beef between Drake and The Weeknd might obfuscate that legacy. Many fans out there hope they can bury the hatchet one day and put on for their city... Maybe they want the same these days?

Social media drew a lot of mixed and nuanced conclusions from a newly surfaced clip caught by D.Rodgers on Twitter. In it, Abel Tesfaye is greeting fans and signing stuff for them outside of what seems to be a hotel. One overzealous admirer said "F**k Drake" to The Weeknd while trying to get his attention. The XO superstar eventually got to him, but not before he clapped back with a possibly surprising statement to some: "You got to stop saying that s**t, though," he remarked.

Before you get your tinfoil hats on, it's unclear when exactly this took place, as the origin of the video is unclear. Maybe this was from a few days, weeks, months, or even years ago. Sadly, Drake and The Weeknd's spotty beef history means that this could've still applied in many different eras, especially the recent years in which tension seems at a high point.

Drake The Weeknd Beef

For those unaware, these two genre-melding giants collaborated heavily, then fell out, then made up again... And so on. Some continue to take Abel's side for allegedly losing so much of his material to Take Care. Others think he should be more grateful to the 6ix God for putting him on.

Of course, this was a big focus of the ever-expansive Drake beef last year, and not just in regards to the "Timeless" hitmaker. Many others in this feud, such as A$AP Rocky, Future, and Kendrick Lamar himself can credit Drizzy for some of their biggest moments. But we don't want to open up another discourse void.

All in all, take this clip with a grain of salt. But it seems like, if things aren't better these days, then it seems like both artists just want to let it go publicly. Drake's Iceman rollout is quite shady, but in the general sense.

