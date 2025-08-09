Bas Staunchly Stands By His Divisive Drake Take

BY Zachary Horvath 288 Views
Air + Style 2016
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Bas performs at Exposition Park on February 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images)
Ebro Darden went off on Drake about a week ago for keeping the Kendrick Lamar beef conversations going in hip hop a year later.

Defending Drake in today's hip-hop climate is a brave thing to do. Ever since the battle between the Toronto native and Kendrick Lamar, a lot of people have labeled him as public enemy number one. But a lot of his die-hard fans have stuck with him, including some artists as well.

One of the latter includes Dreamville OG Bas, who gave his "two cents" in response to another scathing Drake rant from Ebro. The latter vented his frustrations with The Boy still keeping conversations around the beef alive in 2025. He felt inclined to sound off after his podcast cohosts asked him if he'd be invited to an event about The 6ix God.

Because of his critiques, he didn't think he would be allowed to, which seemed to be the crux of his explosion. "We're talking about something that we love and care about. I'm not just talking about comments and fans and f*cking trolls and all this other stupid a*s sh*t. And even during the whole rollout — and I hate going back to the beef — but guess who keeps bringing the f*cking beef up? Who said we wasn't gonna be talking about this this summer? But guess what the f*ck we're talking about, man? So, we're not supposed to bring that up either? We're just supposed to ignore, we're supposed to act like these things don't happen because you're popular? Come on man, that's wack."

Drake & Ebro

This led Bas to come to Drake's defense, arguing how vital he is to the game. "Drake is among the most, if not the most, inclusive of artists our culture has put forth. Pushed countless rappers to the forefront, dancehall artists, afrobeats artists, R&B artists, reggaeton, older artists, newer artists etc."

The Melanchronica artist concluded, "He’s arguably the greatest writer of a generation. So what is it?" This seems to be the part that didn't sit well with folks online because Bas is standing by what he said.

In the original comment he left, he emphasized that it was indeed "arguable" not definite. "I said arguably, dot is part of that argument. As is [J.] Cole," he wrote in addition.

However, those who disagree with him didn't catch this. So, Bas is back to make sure he makes his point clear one last time. In his response to an X user who wrote, "Bro thinks Drake is the best lyricist of all time [skull emoji]," he says, "I’m only going to address this once, only because y’all really struggle with reading comprehension. Read it very slowly. Do you see that word "arguably" ok, run go look it up in a dictionary. Now, if you don’t think he’s in the argument, agree to disagree."

