Bas Fiercely Defends Drake Amid Ebro Criticism

Drake is certainly no stranger to criticism, and recently, Dreamville's Bas decided to come to his defense. During an episode of Ebro's Rap Life Review podcast this week, he had a few things to say about the Toronto rapper, and they weren't exactly positive.

"I'm not just talking about rando fans on the internet, bro. Listen, a lot of these fans and a lot of people on the internet, y'all don't even love hip-hop like that," he began. "You're just fans of an individual. We are having hip-hop conversation about something that has literally saved our lives, put food on people's plates, and a culture that has been inclusive culture of all different types of ideas, and music, and expression and all of these things for f*cking 50 years. We're talking about something that we love and care about. I'm not just talking about comments and fans and f*cking trolls and all this other stupid a** sh*t."

"And even during the whole rollout," Ebro continued. "And I hate going back to the beef, but guess who keeps bringing the f*cking beef up. Who said we wasn't gonna be talking about this this summer. But guess what the f*ck we're talking about, man. So, we're not supposed to bring that up either? We're just supposed to ignore, we're supposed to act like these things don't happen because you're popular? Come on man, that's whack."

Bas rushed to the comments section to weigh in, questioning where the criticism is coming from. "My two cents, Ebro," he wrote, as captured by Kurrco. "Drake is among the most, if not the most, inclusive of artists our culture has put forth. Pushed countless rappers to the forefront, dancehall artists, afrobeats artists, R&B artists, reggaeton, older artists, newer artists etc."

"I don’t get this 'culture' narrative that’s persisted since the battle," he concluded. "If it’s the Canadian thing, Toronto a hour flight from NYC lol. I’d argue their culture and ethnic makeup is more akin to NYC than pretty much any city in the States. NYC, Toronto, London are a triumvirate culturally. Surely it’s not his pen? He’s arguably the greatest writer of a generation. So what is it ?"