Bas
- Music VideosBas Is Stranded In The Desert In New Visuals For "Dr. O'blivion"The song was produced by J. Cole and Galimatias. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBas Makes A Clever Star Wars Reference On Infectious Banger "Black Jedi"Bas really did his thing on this track. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBas & Amaarae Prove They're R&B Icons On "Decent" From Dreamville Artist's New Album: Stream"We Only Talk About Real S**t When We're F**ked Up" arrived on Friday with a total of three J. Cole guest appearances.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsBas And FKJ's "Risk" Has Been Out For Awhile But It Still Sounds FreshThis late-night burner is soothing and heartbreaking at the same time. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesBas Might Have His Best Project With "We Only Talk About Real S*** When We're F****d Up"Bas is delivering plenty of different sounds and quality. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBas And AJ Tracey Drop A Vibey Track With "179 Deli"This is now the fifth single from "We Only Talk About Real S*** When We're F****d Up." By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBas Drops Reflective Track "Khartoum" With Adekunle GoldThis comes after Bas visited Sudan during the civil war going on there. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBas Delivers On A Late Night Summer Jam With "Ho Chi Minh"Bas continues to put out quality in 2023. By Zachary Horvath