Reason Has More Love To Give In Triumphant Return, "I Love You Again (Extended)"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 41 Views
Reason was named No. 81 in The Game's Top 100 L.A. Rappers of All Times after not ranking in Complex's latest list.

Reason’s new project, I Love You Again, is the former TDE artist’s freedom song. He returns to the authentic creative process that made him the buzzing act his former label signed on in 2018 with 10 new personal tracks. Now, he extends it with seven new songs that take us even deeper into his psyche. 

The project opens with “Fly Away,” a drumless meditation that sets the tone for an introspective journey. On “Fleece,” Reason trades empathy for edge, rapping with eerie calm and swagger. 

Elsewhere, he links with Bas on “Not What You Think,” a soulful exchange that shows his lyrical finesse. “Hol’ That,” featuring Ransom and Coyote, draws from ‘90s boom-bap grit, adding regional texture to an otherwise personal album.

While tracks like “Stuck on Moments” highlight his vulnerability. Reason reflects on mental health and identity without sounding preachy or contrived. Throughout, Reason balances raw honesty with composure, never veering into melodrama.

I Love You Again (Extended) doesn’t reinvent Reason—it refines him. It’s a reclamation, not just of creative control, but of self. He sounds like an artist who’s finally rapping for himself, not a label, and that clarity resonates. 

The album isn’t flashy, but it’s deliberate, cohesive, and deeply human. With this release, Reason doesn’t just announce a new chapter—he turns the page on a career once defined by expectation.

I Love You Again (Deluxe) - Reason

Official Tracklist

01. Fly Away feat. D'Anna Stewart

02. MY Own feat. Junii

03. Stuck on Moments feat. Kota the Friend & D'Anna Stewart

04. Fleece

05. Not What You Think feat. Bas

06. Do More with Thoughts and Ideas

07. 100 Freestyle feat. Ben Reilly

08. Hol' That feat. Ransom & Coyote

09. Cross the Waters feat. Hit-Boy

10. I Still Love You Memoir

11. Count It Up

12. Tears Over Rose Petals feat. Cozz

13. On Site

14. Spin the Block Memoir

15. I Hate You. I Love You

16. Home to Me feat. Chris Patrick

17. Support Ya Ppls

