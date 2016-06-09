Shining from under the shadow of one of rap’s contemporary kings would be hard for a rapper not as talented as Cozz. It’s a good thing the spitter born Cody Osagie, signed to J. Cole’s Dreamville imprint, has more bars than a Xanax overdose. Coming out of LA, Cozz received the attention of Jermaine Cole after releasing the music video for his single “Dreams” in 2013. Initially conceived as a mixtape, his Dreamville debut Cozz & Effect was too hot to give away for free, eventually ending up in record stores worldwide in 2014. After opening on the 2014 Forest Hills Drive tour with his fellow tourmates, Cozz released his second project Nothin’ Personal in January 2016 online for free download.