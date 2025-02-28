Reason Chills And Charms Listeners With "I Love You Again" Album

Reason exists in a unique pocket of West Coast hip hop. He was signed to TDE, which brought a lot of eyes to him, but he decided to leave the label in 2024. I Love You Again in the rapper's first release since breaking free of the iconic label. As the title suggests, the album serves as a sort of reintroduction to his skillset and his overall vibe. It's a welcome return. I Love You Again feels like the most relaxed release of Reason's career, while at the same time retaining the qualities that previously made him a standout.

Nothing is rushed on here, as evidenced by the intro. "Fly Away" sees Reason spit and harmonize over a piano without a drum in sight. It's emotional and impressive, and it leads perfectly into the first full cut, "MY OWN." Reason makes reference to Top Dawg being in the rear view mirror, but he doesn't sound hurt. Instead, he delivers standout songs like "Stuck on Moments" with Kota the Friend and "Not What You Think." The production is understated across the board, but it works to Reason's benefit. He has plenty to say here, and we hear all of it. He's going to be just fine without TDE.

Reason Discusses Leaving TDE On New Release

I Love You Again tracklist:

Fly Away (featuring D'Anna Stewart) MY Own (featuring Junii) Stuck on Memories (featuring Kota the Friend & D'Anna Stewart) Fleece Not What You Think (featuring Bas) Do More with Thoughts and Ideas 100 FREESTYLE (featuring Ben Reilly) Hol' That (featuring Ransom & Coyote) Cross the Waters (featuring Hit-Boy) I Really Do Love You Memoir