Reason Officially Leaves TDE

"THE LAST 7 YEARS HAVE BEEN INCREDIBLE, AND I'VE APPRECIATED ALL THE TIME AND EXPERIENCES THAT HAVE COME WITHIN THAT SPAN OF TIME," he began. "I CAN'T EVEN PUT INTO WORDS THE SURREAL FEELING I'VE HAD OF BEING ABLE TO SHARE MY THOUGHTS, EXPRESSIONS, EMOTIONS, STORIES, AND EXPERIENCES WITH YOU ALL THROUGH THE PLATFORM PROVIDED TO ME BY TOP DAWG ENTERTAINMENT."

Reason Performs At The 92.3 Real Street Festival

From there, Reason confirmed that he is officially done with TDE. He explained: "I WANT TO GIVE A HUGE THANK YOU TO TOP HIMSELF, NOT ONLY FOR GIVING ME A CHANCE TO LIVE OUT MY DREAM BUT ALSO FOR HEARING ME AND UNDERSTANDING MY DECISION TO TRAVEL A DIFFERENT PATH AFTER THE YEARS. THERE'S TRULY NO WORDS FOR THE AMOUNT OF RESPECT I HAVE FOR YOU, AND THAT'LL NEVER CHANGE, NO MATTER WHAT. I ALSO WANT TO THANK EVERY SINGLE TDE FAN WHO EMBRACED ME AND ALLOWED ME TO SHARE MY MUSIC WITH THEM. THERE'S NO WORLD IN WHICH YOU DONT MEAN THE ABSOLUTE MOST TO ME. LAST BUT NOT LEAST, A THANK YOU TO ALL THE ARTISTS WHO EMBRACED ME." Reason first signed with TDE back in 2018, dropping his debut with the imprint, There You Have It, later that year. He followed that up with New Beginnings in 2020. Check out his full departure announcement below.