Reason Officially Leaves TDE

BYCole Blake1.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Rapper Reason performs onstage during day one of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on December 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
This is major news for TDE.

Reason has officially announced his departure from Top Dawg Entertainment after months of rumors that he was gearing up for a change. He confirmed the move in a lengthy statement on Instagram, Tuesday. He thanked both his labelmates as well as his fans for their continued support over the years.

"THE LAST 7 YEARS HAVE BEEN INCREDIBLE, AND I'VE APPRECIATED ALL THE TIME AND EXPERIENCES THAT HAVE COME WITHIN THAT SPAN OF TIME," he began. "I CAN'T EVEN PUT INTO WORDS THE SURREAL FEELING I'VE HAD OF BEING ABLE TO SHARE MY THOUGHTS, EXPRESSIONS, EMOTIONS, STORIES, AND EXPERIENCES WITH YOU ALL THROUGH THE PLATFORM PROVIDED TO ME BY TOP DAWG ENTERTAINMENT."

Read More: TDE’s Punch Calls Out B.Dot For His “Hater” Take On SZA

Reason Performs At The 92.3 Real Street Festival

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Rapper Reason performs onstage during the 92.3 Real Street Festival at Honda. Center on August 10, 2019, in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

From there, Reason confirmed that he is officially done with TDE. He explained: "I WANT TO GIVE A HUGE THANK YOU TO TOP HIMSELF, NOT ONLY FOR GIVING ME A CHANCE TO LIVE OUT MY DREAM BUT ALSO FOR HEARING ME AND UNDERSTANDING MY DECISION TO TRAVEL A DIFFERENT PATH AFTER THE YEARS. THERE'S TRULY NO WORDS FOR THE AMOUNT OF RESPECT I HAVE FOR YOU, AND THAT'LL NEVER CHANGE, NO MATTER WHAT. I ALSO WANT TO THANK EVERY SINGLE TDE FAN WHO EMBRACED ME AND ALLOWED ME TO SHARE MY MUSIC WITH THEM. THERE'S NO WORLD IN WHICH YOU DONT MEAN THE ABSOLUTE MOST TO ME. LAST BUT NOT LEAST, A THANK YOU TO ALL THE ARTISTS WHO EMBRACED ME." Reason first signed with TDE back in 2018, dropping his debut with the imprint, There You Have It, later that year. He followed that up with New Beginnings in 2020. Check out his full departure announcement below.

Reason Officially Departs TDE

In the comments section, fans shared plenty of support for Reason and expressed their excitement for what's to come. Be on the lookout for further updates on Reason and Top Dawg Entertainment on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: J Cole's Kendrick Lamar Apology: Reason & Punch From TDE React

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
ReasonMusicReason & Punch React To Being Placed Last In Fan's TDE Rankings5.7K
Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018MusicReason Airs Grievances With TDE Co-President Moosa, Says He Wanted Latto & EST Gee On New Album8.0K
Noel Vasquez/Getty ImagesMusicTop Dawg Speaks Out After Kendrick Lamar Announces His Final TDE Album21.7K
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 07 UCLA at USCMusicREASON Co-Signs Drake Diss, Addresses Conflict With TDE16.4K