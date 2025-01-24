REASON Prepares For His First Album Since TDE Departure With Bas Collab "Not What You Think"

Reason is just about a month away from his next endeavor.

That Instagram message would be the last time we have really heard anything about TDE from REASON. That is until now with "Not What You Think," the lead single for his first LP since departing. He announced I Love You Again alongside its release and it will arrive on February 28. This Bas -assisted collab sees REASON speak loosely on his past experiences during his tenure. If you don't believe us, just peep this quote from Earmilk. "'Not What You Think' was a cadence and bounce I came up with right after splitting with TDE . I had no words. I just knew I wanted the bounce to be in a certain pocket, and I wanted to speak on situations where artists/entertainers aren’t always what the public thinks they are."

REASON took a major step forward during the summer of 2024 by leaving Top Dawg Entertainment. The California MC was a part of the family for seven years and released three projects. Additionally, he had an outstanding performance on the Kendrick Lamar -curated tracklist for the Black Panther soundtrack. However, during the rollout of his last studio LP under the label, Porches, things began to unravel. At various points, REASON aired out his grievances with how the higher ups handled it . Ultimately, this led to the relationship with them being irreparable. Despite how tense it got, REASON made sure to sign off in respectful fashion. "THE LAST 7 YEARS HAVE BEEN INCREDIBLE, AND I'VE APPRECIATED ALL THE TIME AND EXPERIENCES THAT HAVE COME WITHIN THAT SPAN OF TIME. I CAN'T EVEN PUT INTO WORDS THE SURREAL FEELING I'VE HAD OF BEING ABLE TO SHARE MY THOUGHTS, EXPRESSIONS, EMOTIONS, STORIES, AND EXPERIENCES WITH YOU ALL THROUGH THE PLATFORM PROVIDED TO ME BY TOP DAWG ENTERTAINMENT."

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.