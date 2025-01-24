REASON Prepares For His First Album Since TDE Departure With Bas Collab "Not What You Think"

REASON took a major step forward during the summer of 2024 by leaving Top Dawg Entertainment. The California MC was a part of the family for seven years and released three projects. Additionally, he had an outstanding performance on the Kendrick Lamar-curated tracklist for the Black Panther soundtrack. However, during the rollout of his last studio LP under the label, Porches, things began to unravel. At various points, REASON aired out his grievances with how the higher ups handled it. Ultimately, this led to the relationship with them being irreparable. Despite how tense it got, REASON made sure to sign off in respectful fashion. "THE LAST 7 YEARS HAVE BEEN INCREDIBLE, AND I'VE APPRECIATED ALL THE TIME AND EXPERIENCES THAT HAVE COME WITHIN THAT SPAN OF TIME. I CAN'T EVEN PUT INTO WORDS THE SURREAL FEELING I'VE HAD OF BEING ABLE TO SHARE MY THOUGHTS, EXPRESSIONS, EMOTIONS, STORIES, AND EXPERIENCES WITH YOU ALL THROUGH THE PLATFORM PROVIDED TO ME BY TOP DAWG ENTERTAINMENT."
That Instagram message would be the last time we have really heard anything about TDE from REASON. That is until now with "Not What You Think," the lead single for his first LP since departing. He announced I Love You Again alongside its release and it will arrive on February 28. This Bas-assisted collab sees REASON speak loosely on his past experiences during his tenure. If you don't believe us, just peep this quote from Earmilk. "'Not What You Think' was a cadence and bounce I came up with right after splitting with TDE. I had no words. I just knew I wanted the bounce to be in a certain pocket, and I wanted to speak on situations where artists/entertainers aren’t always what the public thinks they are."
"Not What You Think" - REASON & Bas
Read More: Sauce Walka Alleges That Travis Scott Doesn't Like Houston OGs Because Of Their Criticisms