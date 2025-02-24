REASON Reminds Everyone Of His Skills On Fiery "The Soul Pt. 4 (Soulful End)"

Former TDE rapper REASON is tiding fans over with "The Soul Pt. 4 (Soulful End)" before he drops off his next solo album later this week.

REASON and the label had their issues toward the end of his tenure, particularly revolving around his last album under them, Porches. Since the departure, he's seemed rejuvenated and hungry again. "The Soul Pt. 4 (Soulful End)" is a sign of that new focus as once again touches on his time with TDE. But it drops that quickly and goes on a rhyming spree over a deeply and aptly soulful beat. As we said, this sadly won't be on his next record , I Love You Again, which drops this Friday, February 28.

It's shame that REASON isn't going to include "The Soul Pt. 4 (Soulful End)" on his next album, because it's incredible. This is the newest drop from the former TDE rhymer left the esteemed label last summer, revealing so via a statement on June 18 . In part, he wrote, "IT COMES WITH GREAT APPRECIATION AND EXCITEMENT THAT I WANT TO ANNOUNCE MY SPLIT WITH TDE. I WANT TO GIVE A HUGE THANK YOU TO TOP HIMSELF, NOT ONLY FOR GIVING ME A CHANCE TO LIVE OUT MY DREAM BUT ALSO FOR HEARING ME AND UNDERSTANDING MY DECISION TO TRAVEL A DIFFERENT PATH AFTER THE YEARS. THERE’S TRULY NO WORDS FOR THE AMOUNT OF RESPECT I HAVE FOR YOU, AND THAT’LL NEVER CHANGE, NO MATTER WHAT."

