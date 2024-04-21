Reason & Punch React To Being Placed Last In Fan's TDE Rankings

Reason and Punch took issue with the list.

BYCole Blake
Reason

Reason and Punch both responded to a fan placing them as the two worst artists on Top Dawg Entertainment for a ranking list on Twitter, on Friday. The full list goes in the following order: Isaiah Rashad; 2. ScHoolboy Q; 3. SiR; 4. SZA; 5. Ab Soul; 6. Jay Rock; 7. Daylyt; 8. Ray Vaughn; 9. Lance Skiiiwalker; 10. Zacari; 11. Punch; 12. Reason. The fan made the list while responding to Reason's freestyle over the beat for Drake's "8am in Charlotte."

In response, Reason wrote: "See man this isn’t fair and I have a problem with this immensely!!! Smh. Like this just proves yall pay no attention to music and what’s going on and I hate it! Smh. I SHOULD BE 13! WHERE IS DOECHII???" He added that he didn't have an issue with Rashad getting the number one spot. As for Punch, he was most upset with himself not being higher up. "11 is crazy smh. lol," he wrote.

Read More: TDE’s Punch Calls Out B.Dot For His “Hater” Take On SZA

Isaiah Rashad & Ray Vaughn Perform At TDE's Christmas Concert

Ray Vaughn and Isaiah Rashad at the 10th Annual TDE Christmas Concert hosted by Top Dawg Entertainment and Jay Rock held on December 19, 2023 in Compton, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

The interaction comes after Punch just recently came to the defense of his label-mate, SZA, on Twitter. When Brian "B.Dot" Miller criticized her track, "Snooze," Punch called him a "hater." "You can’t be a hater your whole life champ," he told the journalist. "You should rebrand. lol." Check out his and Reason's latest posts on Twitter below.

Reason & Punch Address The TDE Ranking

Despite his placement on the list, there have been rumors about Reason's possible departure from TDE in recent weeks. When Drake dropped his Kendrick Lamar diss, "Push Ups," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet: “Nah this final production CRAZY." Lamar was famously a member of TDE for most of his career. Be on the lookout for further updates on TDE on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: J Cole's Kendrick Lamar Apology: Reason & Punch From TDE React

[Via]

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
