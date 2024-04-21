Reason & Punch React To Being Placed Last In Fan's TDE Rankings

Reason and Punch both responded to a fan placing them as the two worst artists on Top Dawg Entertainment for a ranking list on Twitter, on Friday. The full list goes in the following order: Isaiah Rashad; 2. ScHoolboy Q; 3. SiR; 4. SZA; 5. Ab Soul; 6. Jay Rock; 7. Daylyt; 8. Ray Vaughn; 9. Lance Skiiiwalker; 10. Zacari; 11. Punch; 12. Reason. The fan made the list while responding to Reason's freestyle over the beat for Drake's "8am in Charlotte."

In response, Reason wrote: "See man this isn’t fair and I have a problem with this immensely!!! Smh. Like this just proves yall pay no attention to music and what’s going on and I hate it! Smh. I SHOULD BE 13! WHERE IS DOECHII???" He added that he didn't have an issue with Rashad getting the number one spot. As for Punch, he was most upset with himself not being higher up. "11 is crazy smh. lol," he wrote.

Isaiah Rashad & Ray Vaughn Perform At TDE's Christmas Concert

Ray Vaughn and Isaiah Rashad at the 10th Annual TDE Christmas Concert hosted by Top Dawg Entertainment and Jay Rock held on December 19, 2023 in Compton, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

The interaction comes after Punch just recently came to the defense of his label-mate, SZA, on Twitter. When Brian "B.Dot" Miller criticized her track, "Snooze," Punch called him a "hater." "You can’t be a hater your whole life champ," he told the journalist. "You should rebrand. lol." Check out his and Reason's latest posts on Twitter below.

Reason & Punch Address The TDE Ranking

Despite his placement on the list, there have been rumors about Reason's possible departure from TDE in recent weeks. When Drake dropped his Kendrick Lamar diss, "Push Ups," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet: “Nah this final production CRAZY." Lamar was famously a member of TDE for most of his career. Be on the lookout for further updates on TDE on HotNewHipHop.

