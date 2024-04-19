REASON Explains Why He Rapped Over Drake's "8AM In Charlotte"

Some Kendrick Stans think the TDE MC should be showing more loyalty amid his Drake beef, but he rightfully made an important distinction.

REASON recently dropped a killer freestyle over the song "8AM In Charlotte" by the 6ix God, which is optically a pretty interesting move considering that he's signed to TDE. If you're reading this from under your rock in the middle of nowhere, Kendrick Lamar is in some pretty heavy beef with Drizzy right now... or is it the other way around? Either way, the West Coast MC noticed two problems with the general reaction to his freestyle. The first is that people called this instrumental a "Drake beat," and the second is that he's doing this to pick a side against K.Dot, who's not even on Top Dawg anymore but obviously still has some strong bonds with his former parters and label mates.

"It’s “Conductor’s” beat not drakes. I love good production!" REASON replied on Twitter to a page posting his freestyle. With that first statement, and a reply affirming that the beat is actually produced by Conductor Williams and Mario Luciano, he rightfully attempts to combat producer erasure in hip-hop discussions, something we should all do a better job of avoiding. Also, the "I Don't Trust You!" MC seemed to avoid taking specific stances with that last sentence, simply standing by his love of good production. As such, maybe this doesn't have to be the "civil war" that we're all painting it as.

REASON Freestyles Over Conductor Williams & Mario Luciano's "8AM In Charlotte" Beat: Snippet

In fact, good production was also the reason behind REASON's co-sign of Drake's Kendrick Lamar diss, commonly referred to as "Push Ups." However, this was just co-signing the new beat for it, not the actual lyrics or sentiment against Mr. Morale. But for fans who are familiar with his trajectory with TDE, you know that he has plenty of conflict with the label and is actively trying to get out of his deal. They butted heads over realized potential, album delays, and an overall lack of support from the higher-ups that they attribute to not making the right moves as an artist. Furthermore, this complicated web is one that Aubrey Graham's shots at Top Dawg Entertainment might slightly illuminate.

Still, that's just speculation at this point, as there's no clear link between all of these parties and situations. Elsewhere, the TDE camp also reacted to J. Cole apologizing to Kendrick Lamar from dropping a diss of his own. But your biggest takeaway from all this should be very simple: check this dope freestyle with On The Radar out! For more news and the latest updates on REASON and Drake, stick around on HNHH.

