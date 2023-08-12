REASON’s “I Don’t Trust You!” Featuring Doechii & Junii Is A “Porches” Standout

The TDE artist also connected with SiR, Baby Tate, Zacari, and many more on his new LP.

BYHayley Hynes
REASON’s “I Don’t Trust You!” Featuring Doechii & Junii Is A “Porches” Standoutblur mask

Before sharing his Porches album on Friday (August 11), REASON did a reasonable amount of press to help with promotion. The rapper had no intention of pulling off any sort of PR stunt to turn more heads his way, but an unexpected spat with TDE co-president Moosa definitely brought him some extra attention. “I appreciate [people] that’s reached out to me,” the West Coast artist cleared up the speculation of an orchestrated feud earlier this month. “Trust, I’m as good as I can be. We’ll have a real convo at some point about what happened, just trust that wasn’t a ‘rollout move’ lol. That actually happened! All positive energy as of now moving forward tho.”

As promised, REASON has kept us in great spirits with Porches. The 17-track release was preceded by singles like “At It Again” and “You Betta (Jesus Take The Wheel),” and has a strong selection of guest features. Among them are London Monet, SiR, Baby Tate, Ray Vaughn, Zacari, Doechii, and Junii. The latter two are a standout in our opinion, thanks to their work on “I Don’t Trust You!”

Read More: REASON Says Heated Moosa Interview Wasn’t A “Rollout Move” For New Album

REASON Returns with His Porches LP

The “Stressed” songbird’s voice adds the perfect touch to REASON’s lyrical reflections. “I don’t trust you / One thing on my mind and it’s a feelin’ so true / Keep you on my line, I can’t pretend I love you,” Doechii croons on the chorus. This marks the labelmates’ first time joining forces on the track, and hopefully it won’t be their last.

Stream Doechii’s latest guest feature of her fellow TDE artist’s Porches album above. If you’re a fan of the collaborative effort, make sure to add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. If you still haven’t heard Reason’s full LP, check out at the link below.

Read More: REASON Drops Off “Porches” Amid TDE Drama

Quotable Lyrics:

I don’t trust you
One thing on my mind and it’s a feelin’ so true
Keep you on my line, I can’t pretend I love you
You run me outta the fire
You always on my mind and it’s a feelin’, feelin’

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.