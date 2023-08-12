REASON’s “I Don’t Trust You!” Featuring Doechii & Junii Is A “Porches” Standout

Before sharing his Porches album on Friday (August 11), REASON did a reasonable amount of press to help with promotion. The rapper had no intention of pulling off any sort of PR stunt to turn more heads his way, but an unexpected spat with TDE co-president Moosa definitely brought him some extra attention. “I appreciate [people] that’s reached out to me,” the West Coast artist cleared up the speculation of an orchestrated feud earlier this month. “Trust, I’m as good as I can be. We’ll have a real convo at some point about what happened, just trust that wasn’t a ‘rollout move’ lol. That actually happened! All positive energy as of now moving forward tho.”

As promised, REASON has kept us in great spirits with Porches. The 17-track release was preceded by singles like “At It Again” and “You Betta (Jesus Take The Wheel),” and has a strong selection of guest features. Among them are London Monet, SiR, Baby Tate, Ray Vaughn, Zacari, Doechii, and Junii. The latter two are a standout in our opinion, thanks to their work on “I Don’t Trust You!”

REASON Returns with His Porches LP

The “Stressed” songbird’s voice adds the perfect touch to REASON’s lyrical reflections. “I don’t trust you / One thing on my mind and it’s a feelin’ so true / Keep you on my line, I can’t pretend I love you,” Doechii croons on the chorus. This marks the labelmates’ first time joining forces on the track, and hopefully it won’t be their last.

Stream Doechii’s latest guest feature of her fellow TDE artist’s Porches album above. If you’re a fan of the collaborative effort, make sure to add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. If you still haven’t heard Reason’s full LP, check out at the link below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don’t trust you

One thing on my mind and it’s a feelin’ so true

Keep you on my line, I can’t pretend I love you

You run me outta the fire

You always on my mind and it’s a feelin’, feelin’