REASON Co-Signs Drake Diss, Addresses Conflict With TDE

TDE rapper REASON is not a big fan of his label, as they've been in conflict over allegedly stalled release dates and a lack of belief in his talent. However, it came as a surprise to many when the leaked Drake diss, which sent shockwaves throughout hip-hop today (Saturday, April 13), had fans thinking that this hammered the final nail in the coffin for this artist-label relationship. Moreover, the Carson, California native tweeted and deleted that the final version of that leak's production is really solid, and then retweeted a fan explaining part of what went down with Top Dawg Entertainment. Still, he didn't completely let this narrative run... at least, for a little bit.

REASON then called cap on someone saying that TDE dropped him, but later clarified via Twitter that he's been looking for those papers for a while. As such, while this is not really surprising, we at least have word from the artist that he doesn't want to be a part of the label anymore. Hopefully this ends up working out well for both parties if it actually ends up manifesting. Most recently, their spats were much more light and frankly unconnected: one of them was just differing opinions between the Porches spitter and Top Dawg co-president Moosa on J. Cole's Kendrick Lamar diss.

In fact, REASON was also one of many folks from the TDE camp to react, whether overtly or subliminally, to Cole retracting his track against Kendrick and basically waving the white flag in their beef. "Idk man, i just... idk," he wrote on Twitter after this went down at Dreamville Fest, which seemed to allude to it. The "Show Stop" MC actually wanted to see these titans go at each other. At least he seems to have gotten what he wanted from that Drake diss to the Compton lyricist, and might continue to do so if K.Dot's response track comes out soon.

Addressing TDE Departure Rumors

Meanwhile, we wonder for how much longer these label issues will persist, or how much longer either party will hold out in their firm position. Either way, it looks like this new rap civil war is making MCs just as happy as the fans, and making them reconsider their priorities and loyalties to small or large degrees. After all, there's no way that liking a beat will be enough to completely turn you away or get you hate from any reasonable person. For more news and the latest updates on REASON, Drake, and TDE, stay up to date on HNHH.

