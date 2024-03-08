Reason Teases 50 Cent's "BMF" Cast For "Worst Acting On Television"

50 Cent certainly hasn't had any issues making a name for himself in the world of television, but not everybody is impressed with his work. Earlier this week, TDE Reason took to Twitter/X to share his thoughts on his Starz drama series, BMF. According to him, the acting in the show is subpar. Fortunately, he also says that hasn't prevented him from becoming a big fan of it.

"BMF got the worst acting on television," Reason wrote on Tuesday (March 5). "And I’m here for every second of it." His post managed to get other social media users talking. Some agreed with his hot take and chimed in with their own opinions on the show. Of course, others thought he was in the wrong for dissing the star-studded cast, and rushed to their defense.

Reason Is "Here For Every Second" Of BMF

Despite any potential backlash, Reason took to 2Cool2Bl0g's Instagram comments section on a post about his Tweet. While some might expect that he'd backtrack on his statement, the performer only doubled down. Clearly, he isn't ashamed of his take on the show and doesn't find that the alleged bad acting stops him from enjoying it. “The show HEAT!!!" he commented. "Lol 50 got me tuned into every show he drop! N***as just can’t act [laughing emoji].”

Reason is far from the only viewer tuned in to BMF, however. Recently, 50 Cent revealed on Instagram that viewership has increased by 25% in recent days, which has him considering additional spinoffs. “MF Up 25% in 3 day, progress is not a slow process over here," he wrote. "Wait till you see my two new spin off shows. GLG GreenLightGang you know the vibes. BOOM." What do you think of Reason saying that BMF has some of the "worst acting" on TV? Do you agree with him or not? What about him claiming that he's still a big fan of the show? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

