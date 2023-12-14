Lil Baby & Saweetie Joining "BMF" Cast For Season 3

The third season of BMF is almost here, and fans couldn't be more excited for it. Moreover, December's actually been quite a big month when it comes to this STARZ crime drama, as 50 Cent shared a new teaser for it right as the month rolled around. In addition, we also heard news that the TV series will continue its tradition of incorporating special guests into its cast. Last season, we were graced by performances from Leslie Jones, Mo'Nique, and Yung Miami. For this new season, we know that 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo will be among the featured cameos– and we just got a whole lot more.

Furthermore, on Thursday (December 14), it was announced that Lil Baby, Saweetie, and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey will join BMF Season 3 as guests on the cast. Overall, this is pretty exciting star power, especially for the California rapper. After all, she's been pretty low-key on the release and headline front, so we're excited to see what she's been gearing up for while we patiently wait. In fact, we also have the 30-year-old's debut album to look forward to very soon, so she's making a big splash next year.

Saweetie, Lil Baby & Cynthia Hailey Are Among BMF's Guests For Season Three

"I’m for the culture you know the vibes," 50 Cent wrote of his show's newest additions to the team on Instagram. "2 Chainz put some work in too. This season is fire a little more Atlanta in it let’s go! GLG. GreenLightGang." What's more is that the G-Unit mogul is also considering where else to take this universe. For example, he and many others joked about a potential spinoff when news broke of more arrests within the real-life BMF. Do you think that's a likely outcome or did he just go too far with that jab?

Meanwhile, the Atlanta trap artist has a new album of his own to look forward to, which he's apparently "finishing up." Hopefully that lands soon, because he took a big hit with the lukewarm reception to his last project, It's Only Me. But you can never count Baby out, and we're excited for what he and many others will bring to BMF. For more news and the latest updates on this series, Lil Baby, Saweetie, and its other stars and creatives, stick around on HNHH.

