Lil Baby Disses Gunna During "Drip Too Hard" Performance: "F**k The Rats"

The YSL RICO trial has been giving us regular updates on Young Thug and his co-defendants from their Georgia courtroom, though we still don't have answers on how the So Much Fun artist feels about his frequent collaborator, Gunna. His BUSINESS IS BUSINESS album includes some shady bars at the 30-year-old, but according to Thugger's father, Jeffrey Williams' family has no issues with the lyricist. Many major players in the industry made it known that Gunna isn't in their social circle anymore, either by unfollowing him on social media or even publicly accusing him of snitching.

Lil Baby is one artist who's been shading the "fukumean" hitmaker with reckless abandon, even throwing up the YSL symbol while spitting bars about rats earlier this fall. Before that, the father of two went viral when an unreleased snippet hit the internet, including lyrics that appear to reference Gunna's plea deal. "Some ni**as taking pleas at trial / I know Slime ain't happy," Baby spits on the song, hinting that Thug didn't approve of is "Hot" collaborator's legal move.

Read More: Lil Baby Reveals What He Used To Make From Playing Shows In 2017

Lil Baby Seemingly Fuels Gunna Feud

At a recent concert, Baby took things to a new level, appearing to call Wunna a "rat" when their hit single, "Drip Too Hard" came on. "F**k the rats, turn this s**t off," the Southern star yelled as lights flashed and smoke filled the venue. It's been a minute since the artists unfollowed each other on Instagram, but now that the YSL RICO trial is underway, it seems the My Turn artist wants to make his support for Thugger felt.

Gunna's comeback from jail was anything but easy, despite the Atlanta-based artist finally having his freedom back. Luckily, he's become a pro at ignoring the negativity and criticism in favour of focusing on his personal growth, as well as his new relationship. Read the latest updates on Wunna and P Litty at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Gunna Takes Out His New Girlfriend, P Litty, For Her Birthday, Fans Leave Harsh Comments

[Via]