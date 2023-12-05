Lil Baby Disses Gunna During "Drip Too Hard" Performance: "F**k The Rats"

Baby has been steadily throwing shade at the YSL artist since his return home from jail earlier this year.

BYHayley Hynes
BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 - Backstage

The YSL RICO trial has been giving us regular updates on Young Thug and his co-defendants from their Georgia courtroom, though we still don't have answers on how the So Much Fun artist feels about his frequent collaborator, Gunna. His BUSINESS IS BUSINESS album includes some shady bars at the 30-year-old, but according to Thugger's father, Jeffrey Williams' family has no issues with the lyricist. Many major players in the industry made it known that Gunna isn't in their social circle anymore, either by unfollowing him on social media or even publicly accusing him of snitching.

Lil Baby is one artist who's been shading the "fukumean" hitmaker with reckless abandon, even throwing up the YSL symbol while spitting bars about rats earlier this fall. Before that, the father of two went viral when an unreleased snippet hit the internet, including lyrics that appear to reference Gunna's plea deal. "Some ni**as taking pleas at trial / I know Slime ain't happy," Baby spits on the song, hinting that Thug didn't approve of is "Hot" collaborator's legal move.

Read More: Lil Baby Reveals What He Used To Make From Playing Shows In 2017

Lil Baby Seemingly Fuels Gunna Feud

At a recent concert, Baby took things to a new level, appearing to call Wunna a "rat" when their hit single, "Drip Too Hard" came on. "F**k the rats, turn this s**t off," the Southern star yelled as lights flashed and smoke filled the venue. It's been a minute since the artists unfollowed each other on Instagram, but now that the YSL RICO trial is underway, it seems the My Turn artist wants to make his support for Thugger felt.

Gunna's comeback from jail was anything but easy, despite the Atlanta-based artist finally having his freedom back. Luckily, he's become a pro at ignoring the negativity and criticism in favour of focusing on his personal growth, as well as his new relationship. Read the latest updates on Wunna and P Litty at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Gunna Takes Out His New Girlfriend, P Litty, For Her Birthday, Fans Leave Harsh Comments

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.