Lil Baby Reveals What He Used To Make From Playing Shows In 2017

Like many other rappers, Lil Baby didn't emerge as a fully-formed superstar overnight. With a new post on his Instagram story, he tried to remind fans of the work he put in and inspire them to do the same. He did so by sharing a spreadsheet of what he was paid for performances he did in 2017. While the numbers aren't insignificant, they're obviously far short of the type of payday he gets now. "Stay down keep grinding" the caption says suggesting to his fans that their hard work will pay off eventually.

In the comments, fans largely agree with his positive sentiment. "That’s still good money! Slow motion better den none!!" one of the top comments reads similarly highlighting the virtue of setting long-term goals. "Ngl that’s motivational frfr," another one of the top comments on the post agrees. Others make observations about the spreadsheet itself. "His hometown Atl paid him the least meanwhile every other city showed the most love. Crazy," one fan noticed. Check out the post and all the fan reactions to it below.

Lil Baby Tells Fans To Keep Grinding

Earlier this year, Lil Baby found himself playing host to a surprising criminal affair. During a show in Memphis, a fight broke out in the crowd which resulted in a shooting. Thankfully nobody was killed but one fan was shot and ultimately hospitalized. They shared a video from their hospital bed the next day clarifying what went down. A few weeks later a suspect in the case was finally arrested. Throughout the drama Baby was surprisingly quiet, making almost no acknowledgment of it at all.

Earlier this year, Lil Baby shared a video of a fan who got a tattoo of him. While she seemed honored by the gesture, fans online debated the quality and placement of the tat after seeing it. What do you think of Lil Baby's message to fans to keep grinding by sharing what he used to make from playing shows? Let us know in the comment section below.

