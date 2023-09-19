Lil Baby’s Best Solo Projects, Ranked

Lil Baby's impressive catalog of singles, albums, and mixtapes has propelled him to greater fame. The artist has progressively grown since he debuted with his first mixtape, Perfect Timing, in 2017. Since then, the 28-year-old has repeatedly proven to the world that he is a mainstay as far as contemporary Hip Hop is concerned. Although it may be comparatively small, Lil Baby’s discography consists of what many would argue are modern-day classics.

Lil Baby is currently one of the most successful new-gen rappers around, carving a truly impressive track record with critically acclaimed bodies of work, and chart-topping hits trailing in his wake. Whether mixtapes or official albums, each project under his belt is remarkable in its own right. However, in his growing discography, some of his works far outshine the others. While fans prep for new music, it’s only right to celebrate his string of successful projects.

7. Perfect Timing

Perfect Timing was Lil Baby’s debut mixtape and marked his introduction to the Hip Hop scene. It was released on April 14, 2017, and was amicably received by listeners. It was only the start for Lil Baby yet he showed great potential on this mixtape that he would hone into on later albums. Regardless, he delivered like a pro on just about every song on Perfect Timing. Although it didn't necessarily achieve great commercial success, it created a foundation for Lil Baby to build on. The popularity of the mixtape grew and put a spotlight on Lil Baby for his eventual ascent into the mainstream. The 12-track mixtape has a couple of standout tracks, particularly: “For You,” “Option,” and “Up” ft. Gunna and Lil Duke.

6. Too Hard

This is the last of four mixtapes Lil Baby released in 2017, following Perfect Timing, Harder Than Hard, and 2 The Hard Way (with Marlo). Lil Baby had steadily built momentum with his previous releases, so upon its release, Too Hard achieved significant commercial success. Consequently, it was his only project from 2017 to chart on the Billboard 200, peaking at number 80. The project had a handful of guest appearances, including Gunna and Lil Yachty, among others.

5. Harder Than Hard

Before his debut studio album, Lil Baby made his grand entrance into the music scene in 2017, releasing four mixtapes. However, Harder Than Hard, his second mixtape of the year, is a testament to his abilities. Released on July 18, 2017, Harder Than Hard is an underrated gem in the rapper’s musical arsenal. Despite not being as commercially successful as the aforementioned Too Hard, Harder Than Hard is arguably the better project. The 12-track mixtape is masterfully put together and doesn't rely on any filler tracks. It showcases Lil Baby’s immense rap talents, and the handful of featured artists hold their own as well.

4. It’s Only Me

Lil Baby released It’s Only Me, one of his most commercially successful albums, in 2022. It is the rapper’s third and most recent album, as well as one of his best projects overall. With 23 songs and a runtime that barely exceeds an hour, Lil Baby crafts a strong follow-up to his break-out album, My Turn. Although the album ranks the lowest amongst the three official albums in his discography so far, It’s Only Me is by no means a disappointment.

3. Street Gossip

Street Gossip is an essential project from Lil Baby’s discography. It was released on November 30, 2018, at a time when he was quickly rising to prominence in the Hip Hop scene. Here, Lil Baby offers a cohesion that would eventually become a mainstay in his later albums. Street Gossip was praised for its production, timelessness, and overall musical direction. It is considered by many to be amongst Baby’s very best projects, and built upon the success of his debut album, Harder Than Ever. Furthermore, its acclaim helped to set the stage for his future successes. Street Gossip features collaborations with many prominent artists. These include Meek Mill, Gunna, 2 Chainz, and Young Thug, among others. Standout tracks from the project include: “Pure Cocaine,” “Time” ft. Meek Mill, and “Realist In It” ft. Gucci Mane and Offset.

2. Harder Than Ever

2018 was a great year for the rapper, and saw the release of two of his strongest projects to date. Harder Than Ever, his debut studio album, sees Lil Baby at some of his finest. It was released on May 18, 2018, six months before the release of Street Gossip. True to its title, Harder Than Ever saw Lil Baby in rare form, delivering one of the most impressive rap albums of 2018. Lyrically, the album touches on themes such as street life, personal struggles, and success. Additionally, Lil Baby convincingly conveys every message he intends, creating one of the year’s most lauded albums. Harder Than Ever received positive reviews from both critics and fans alike. Also, it achieved considerable commercial success, peaking at number three on the Billboard 200 chart. Evidently, this helped establish Lil Baby as a rising star in the rap scene. Some standout tracks from the album include “Yes Indeed” with Drake, “Southside,” and “Transporter,” with Offset.

1. My Turn

Widely considered the best of all his albums, Lil Baby received overwhelming fan love after releasing My Turn. His 20-track sophomore studio album went on to become a massive commercial and critical success that established Baby as a leading voice in contemporary Hip Hop. My Turn received two Grammy nominations in 2021 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Lil Baby also achieved his highest certifications, resulting in one of the best-selling albums of 2020. So far, it has been certified 4x Platinum by the RIAA. Lil Baby’s discography remains a goldmine for fans of trap, as well as contemporary rap. However, My Turn is undeniably the biggest standout solo project the rapper has at the moment.

