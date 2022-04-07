albums
- MusicGrammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Album Of The YearHere are the nominees for Album Of The Year. By Demi Phillips
- MusicLil Baby's Best Solo Projects, RankedIn the span of six years, Lil Baby's dished out 7 solo projects that have established him as a singular voice in hip-hop. By Demi Phillips
- MusicYo Gotti Says He Treats JAY-Z's Albums "Like Books"Yo Gotti has a unique appreciation for JAY-Z's music.By Cole Blake
- MusicPolo G Reaches This Historic Sales Milestone With All Of His AlbumsThe Chicago MC became the only rapper in history so far to have all of his albums reach this level.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFrank Ocean's "Endless" And "Channel Orange" Have A Unique ConnectionFrank Ocean's allure never ends. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNicki Minaj Shares Spotify Stats In Response To 50 Most Streamed Rap Albums Of All-Time ListNicki Minaj reflected on her most successful projects in response to Spotify's 50 most streamed rap albums list.By Cole Blake
- MusicMac Miller Sells Over 1 Million Album Units In The U.S. In 2023With "Watching Movies with the Sound Off" turning ten years old, this is a heartening and amazing achievement.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West, Drake, And More Are Among Jack Harlow's Favorite Albums Of All TimeJack Harlow has revealed his top 5 favorite albums of all time.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJadakiss Reveals He's Dropping Multiple Projects This YearJadakiss says he's got two solo albums and a project with The Lox in store for 2023.By Cole Blake
- MusicBeyonce's Albums, RankedWhat is your favorite Beyonce album?By Caleb Hardy
- MusicTop 6 Mario's Albums, RankedWhat is your favorite Mario album?By Gale Love
- SongsEarl Sweatshirt's Albums, RankedWhat is your favorite Earl Sweatshirt album?By Josh Megson
- MusicBelly Says His Next 3 Albums Will Be His LastBelly says he's retiring after he finishes his next three albums.By Cole Blake
- MusicShaggy Denies Turning Down Rihanna's Offer To CollabOver two years ago, Shaggy went viral after an outlet reported he said he rejected Rihanna's offer after he was asked to audition.By Erika Marie
- MusicKehlani Praises Justin Bieber & Jessie Reyez Ahead Of "Blue Water Road" ReleaseAt the stroke of midnight, we'll receive the latest musical offering from Kehlani.By Erika Marie
- MusicChris Brown Hypes Album: "A Different Type Of Love Mixed Wit Heartbreak"Tory Lanez said he recently listened to some of Brown's music and claimed "every song was a banger!"By Erika Marie