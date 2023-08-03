Frank Ocean’s “Endless” And “Channel Orange” Have A Unique Connection

Frank Ocean has been an intriguing artist ever since he released Nostalgia, Ultra in 2011. His fans have been chomping at the bit for new music. Whether that be an album, single, EP, you name it, his supporters will take anything they can get at this point. Furthermore, his performance, or lack thereof, at Coachella has left people wondering where Frank is going to go next. Essentially, any sort of positive news surrounding him will be good for fans to digest, even if it is not related to music.

Recently, a podcast called the “Dissect Podcast,” uploaded a TikTok video. The account is run by Cole Cuchna and has won awards such as the NY Times Top Podcast and nabbing a Webby Award in 2020. Most of the content surrounds hip-hop and R&B music with lyric breakdowns, discoveries of artists, and more. In a recent collaboration with “The Ringer,” they debated about what Frank Ocean’s best song of all time was. In that discussion, an interesting connection was found between his two albums, Channel Orange and Endless.

A Never-(End)ing Relation For Frank Ocean

The tie between these two projects starts at the end of Channel Orange. During the closer “End,” a skit portraying a confession of love to someone in a car. It pays tribute to the 2006 film ATL. During this part of the movie, Aaliyah’s song “(At Your Best) You Are Love” comes on the radio. That happens to be the track that Frank Ocean sings a gorgeous rendition of to kick off his 2016 album Endless. It is a very subtle flow into his next record, but it speaks to the genius of Frank Ocean.

Did you catch this connection between Channel Orange and Endless? Out of these two projects, which is your favorite? Do you think Frank Ocean will come out with new music anytime soon? Be sure to tell us all of your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tapped into HNHH for all news around music. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

