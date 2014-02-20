channel orange
- MusicFrank Ocean's "Endless" And "Channel Orange" Have A Unique ConnectionFrank Ocean's allure never ends. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicFrank Ocean Shares Unreleased Music On New Episodes Of "Blonded Radio" Celebrating "Channel Orange" 10-Year AnniversaryFrank Ocean released two new episodes of "blonded RADIO" on Apple Music 1.By Rex Provost
- NewsStream "Super Rich Kids" On The 10-Year Anniversary Of Frank Ocean's "Channel Orange"It's already been a decade of "Channel Orange" – which song on the tracklist is your favourite?By Hayley Hynes
- NewsStream “Sweet Life” In Honour Of Frank Ocean’s 34th BirthdayIt’s been over nine years since Ocean first shared “channel ORANGE” with the world.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFrank Ocean's Mom Chooses Between "Channel Orange" & "Blonde"Frank Ocean's mother, Katonya Breaux Riley, was asked to choose which of her son's studio albums she prefers more: "Channel Orange" or "Blonde."By Lynn S.
- NumbersFrank Ocean Album Sales Spike For No ReasonFrank Ocean's album sales for "Blonde" and "Channel Orange" increased by about 25% each last week.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentAnalyzing The Frank Ocean Business ModelA master of artistry and marketing, we take a closer look at how Frank Ocean continues to mystify and remould the music industry. By Robert Blair
- MusicFrank Ocean's "Blond" Has Officially Hit PlatinumCongrats to Christopher Edwin Breaux.By Chantilly Post
- MusicFrank Ocean Sued By Producer Over "Blonde" Royalties In Ongoing Legal Battle: ReportFrank Ocean's legal war has yet to come to an end.By Aron A.
- MusicFrank Ocean's Albums Will Be Analyzed On Spotify's Acclaimed "Dissect" PodcastThe podcast will deliver a deep dive into Frank Ocean's catalogue. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicWatch A Fan-Made Film Of Frank Ocean's "FYF" ConcertLooking to catch Frank Ocean's FYF performance? By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentTop 5 Frank Ocean "Channel Orange" TracksFrank Ocean's acclaimed debut turns five today. By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content10 Essential Frank Ocean TracksFrank Ocean is without a doubt RnB's favorite enigmatic and often reclusive wunderkind and here are 10 of his most exquisite and essential tracks.By Devon Jefferson
- ReviewsFrank Ocean's "Blonde" (Review)Frank Ocean's "Blonde" is worth the wait in every way imaginable. By Patrick Lyons
- IndustryFrank Ocean's "Blonde" Expected To Chart No. 1 With 225-250K In SalesHere are the first-week projections for Frank Ocean's "Blonde," which is expected to take No. 1 by a long shot. By Angus Walker
- NewsFrank Ocean's "Channel Orange" Is Charting For The First Time In 3 YearsFrank's debut album is back on the Billboard 200.By Trevor Smith
- NewsPyramids#TBT: Revisit Frank Ocean's 2012 opus "Pyramids."By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentWhere Is Frank Ocean? Tracking His Movements Since "Channel Orange"Tracing Frank Ocean's steps since he released "Channel Orange" in 2012.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsFrank Ocean's Dad Is Suing Russell Simmons For $142 MillionFrank Ocean's dad is suing Russell Simmons' Global Grind over his negative portrayal on the website.By Trevor Smith
- NewsPyramids (Remix)Bump Blue Sky Black Death's remix of Frank Ocean's "Pyramids".By hnhh