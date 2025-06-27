Frank Ocean Shocks The World And Drops "Channel Orange" Vinyl

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 399 Views
Frank Ocean Channel Orange Vinyl Music News
Feb 10, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Recording artist Frank Ocean at the 2013 Grammy Awards. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The wait for a new Frank Ocean album has been broken up by some big vinyl releases, including the "Blonde" reissue from a few years ago.

Frank Ocean's Channel Orange remains one of the most beloved R&B-adjacent albums of the 2010s, and we might as well throw it in the 2020s as well. The eternal wait for a new record since 2016's Blonde hasn't made the love for his material any less potent, as proven by the massive hype created by a new vinyl release.

Via the Long Beach native's blonded.co website, he released the very first vinyl edition of Channel Orange 13 years after its release. The two-disc gatefold packaging will run you $69 USD, and orders can expect fulfillment within four to six weeks.

As you can probably imagine, the fanfare was quick, shocked, and very celebratory. This follows 2022's wide reissue of Blonde, which was once a holy grail for collectors due to its extremely limited run.

However, rumors of a new Frank Ocean album followed swiftly back then, and they did not materialize into anything. We're sure the same speculation will follow this Channel Orange release around, and we're not holding our breath for those rumors to come to life. But who knows? Maybe he's got another big surprise waiting for us in 2025...

Read More: Pride Month 2025: Artists Who Redefined Visibility In Hip Hop & R&B

Frank Ocean Vinyl

Elsewhere, though, other Frank Ocean conversations became far more negative. While he remains as private and elusive as ever, fans brought his name back up thanks to a Kanye West rant this year that called him out.

"Frank Ocean's p***y a** come over my house talking about Trump all day and how I shouldn't support Trump," Ye ranted during a livestream. "N***a f**k you know about politics and n***a I'm your motherf***ing senior, OG. Y'all used to come on tour with me, n***a. None of you n***as can tell me about politics, n***a. F**k you think? You read a book and now you can tell me some s**t? None of these n***as as talented. I'm the greatest motherf***ing artist that ever existed. They can just be slightly better at one thing cause they only do that one thing."

Maybe we'll get more new Frank Ocean snippets amid this resurgence. But for now, take all opinions and speculations about him with a grain of salt.

Read More: Kanye West Claims He "Ended" Frank Ocean's Career With 2021's "Moon"

