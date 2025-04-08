Kanye West Blasts Frank Ocean For Trying To Convince Him Not To Support Donald Trump

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Frank Ocean attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
Kanye West infamously made headlines for endorsing Donald Trump during his first campaign for the presidency.

Kanye West went off on Frank Ocean during a recent livestream with Digital Nas, claiming that the iconic singer tried to convince him not to support Donald Trump during his first presidency. Ye was famously one of the most prominent celebrities to publicly endorse Trump during his first campaign in 2016.

"Frank Ocean p*ssy ass come over my house talking about Trump all day and how I shouldn't support Trump. N***a f*ck you know about politics and n***a I'm your motherf*cking senior, OG, y'all used to come on tour with me n***a," West said on the livestream. "None of you n***as can tell me about politics n***a. F*ck you think? You read a book and now you can tell me some sh*t? None of these n***as as talented. I'm the greatest motherf*cking artist that ever existed. They can just be slightly better at one thing cause they only do that one thing."

Read More: Kanye West Claims He "Ended" Frank Ocean's Career With 2021 Collab

Kanye West's Politics

Fans are expectedly upset with Kanye West for his criticism of Frank Ocean and incessant antics online. "Crazy because there’s like 10-20 artists that do everything Kanye does but way better. Huge stretch calling himself the greatest artist that ever existed," one user wrote in response to the clip on X (formerly Twitter). Another replied: "Digital nas is a yesman and just letting bro rant.. Kanye forever cooked." West and Ocean has collaborated a number of times throughout the years including on "Frank's Track" for The Life of Pablo, "No Church In The Wild," for Watch the Throne, and more.

Following his initial endorsement of Donald Trump, West infamously visited him in New York City that same year. After Trump took office, West paid a visit to the White House, where he rocked a MAGA hat for a photo-op. The two eventually had a falling out once Kanye decided to run for president himself during the following campaign cycle.

Read More: Kanye West & DJ Akademiks' Controversial Interview Earned Massive Viewership As They Tease Part 2

[Via]

