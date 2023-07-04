Nicki Minaj took to Twitter on Monday to share some of her streaming stats after Spotify shared its top 50 most streamed rap albums of all-time list. The streaming platform did so in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. With her classic project, The Pinkprint, landing at No. 39, Minaj was one of only two women to make the cut. The other was Cardi B, who took the 16th spot with her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy.

While fans discussed the placements on the list, Nicki chimed in on Twitter by referencing the success of her 2022 single, “Super Freaky Girl,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Last rap song to debut #1?” she asked. The last female artist to accomplish that feat before Nicki was Lauryn Hill, who did so with “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998.

Nicki Minaj Performs At The VMAs

Nicki Minaj onstage during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

“Highest first week album sales second only to Ms. Lauryn Hill,” Minaj wrote in another tweet.. “Yikes. Pink Friday dropped 13 years ago.” When a fan brought up Minaj’s new collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert on the Pink Tape, “Endless Fashion,” she replied: “SAME!!! LETS GO. STREAMING RECEIPTS ALL DAY BARBZ. Under DUDS, UNDER EVERY THING. LETS GOOOOOO!!!! If we have a smart day I’ll give you a treat.”

Nicki Minaj Flexes Her Accomplishments

She also discussed the success of the re-release of her mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty. “Let’s not forget beam me up scotty doing 80K first week,” she tweeted. “A mixtape with 12 year old songs that were free to listen to on YouTube so glad Drizzy gave me that pep talk when he sent me #SeeingGreen so glad Weezy sent me a voice note rapping when I needed it.” Minaj also commented on the idea that she should be “humble” about her stats. She wrote back to a fan: “Well I have to post it myself b/c I don’t come from the era of paying publications to post stats for me.”

