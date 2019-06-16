stats
- MusicNicki Minaj Shares Spotify Stats In Response To 50 Most Streamed Rap Albums Of All-Time ListNicki Minaj reflected on her most successful projects in response to Spotify's 50 most streamed rap albums list.By Cole Blake
- SportsKevin Durant Surpasses Massive Carmelo Anthony MilestoneKevin Durant is making the United States proud.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJ. Cole Posts Respectable Stat Line In First BAL GameJ. Cole and the Rwanda Patriots were able to pick up the win.By Alexander Cole
- BasketballFred VanVleet Breaks NBA Records In Historic Win For Toronto RaptorsFred VanVleet is a walking bucket.By Joshua Robinson
- SportsDerrick Henry Finishes Season With Over 2000 Yards RushingDerrick Henry joined the 2000 yard club after a huge performance, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- Music2 Chainz Shares His & Rick Ross' Stats Ahead Of Verzuz Battle2 Chainz shares the stat sheet for his upcoming Verzuz battle against Rick Ross.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersLil Baby Defeats NBA Youngboy To Become YouTube's Top ArtistLil Baby officially surpasses Youngboy Never Broke Again as the most popular artist of the week on YouTube.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersSwizz Beatz Flexes Gargantuan Nelly Vs Ludacris NumbersFollowing Nelly and Ludacris' Verzuz battle, Swizz Beatz took to Instagram to flex some of the numbers. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersDrake Throws Back With Nicki Minaj As She's About To Pass Him In Spotify PopularityYoung Money is the roster and a monster crew.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Marvels At Her Standing Among Fellow Rappers Despite Brief CareerCardi promises a huge 2020 to keep up her impressive streak. By Noah C
- NumbersXXXTentacion's Spotify Year-End Stats Prove His Iconic StatusXXXTentacion was streamed nearly 4 billion times in the last year on Spotify.By Alex Zidel
- Numbers6ix9ine & YNW Melly's Spotify Streaming Stats Are InsaneDespite their controversial positions, both rappers dominated the airwaves.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersDrake, Joe Budden, & Billie Eilish Thrive In Spotify's Massive RoundupIf you didn't already know, the people love Drake. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersEminem & XXXTentacion Are Two Of Spotify's Most-Streamed Male Artists EverPost Malone, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West also make appearances.By Alex Zidel
- SportsFormer NFL Running Back Cedric Benson Dies In Motorcycle AccidentBenson was involved in a vehicular accident last night.By Devin Ch
- NumbersChris Brown Celebrates "Indigo" Passing 1 Billion StreamsPeople are loving Chris Brown's latest project.By Aron A.
- SportsJonas Valanciunas Strikes Three-year, $45 Million Agreement With Memphis GrizzliesAccording to Woj, Valanciunas is set to return with the Grizzlies on a three-year deal.By Devin Ch
- SportsDerrick Rose, Detroit Pistons Are Working Out A 2-Year ContractDerrick Rose and the Pistons put their mutual interest to the test in a closed-door meeting.By Devin Ch
- SportsLaVar Ball Guarantees Lakers Will "Never Win Another Championship" Post-LonzoLaVar places a hex on the Lakers organization.By Devin Ch