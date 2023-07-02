Mac Miller remains one of the most beloved and celebrated rappers-slash-singer-songwriters in the world. Moreover, news broke that the Pittsburgh MC’s catalog just reached over 1 million album unit sales in the United States in 2023. Of course, a large part of this success might be owed to his 2013 album, Watching Movies with the Sound Off, turning ten years old recently– which was commemorated with a tenth anniversary edition. However, fans still spin the rest of Mac’s catalog to keep his memory and legacy alive. With trends like these, surely his work will continue to inspire and resonate with listeners for generations to come.

Furthermore, fans got a few special surprises on Watching Movies‘ tenth anniversary repackaging. The most obvious of these is an original version of the opening track “The Star Room,” featuring a different instrumental using the same sample as the version that Mac Miller released first. In addition, Ear Sweatshirt graces the track with a brief but fitting vocal appearance. What’s more is that the vinyl edition contains an exclusive bonus track called “The Quest.”

Read More: Madlib Previews Mac Miller & Freddie Gibbs Collaborations

Mac Miller’s U.S. Album Sales In 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

Also, in relation to Mac Miller’s enduring catalog, the I Love Life, Thank You artist has some more releases on the way. For example, there’s his highly anticipated and mythical collaborative project with the legendary producer Madlib. Maclib was thought to be just the stuff of legend, with the beatmaker himself initially suggesting that it wouldn’t happen. Most recently, though, he said that he was “finishing up” the tape, so hopefully it’s an amazing testament to Mac.

Meanwhile, during our interview with him, Lil Xan spoke on the late great’s impact. “The cr*zy thing about Mac is he unknowingly- millions of kids he’s affected,” Xan stated. “I mean millions of people he’s affected, obviously, in a positive way with his music. But, from 2009, man, his music has just helped me in every situation that I’ve been in in life.” On that note, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Mac Miller.

Read More: Mac Miller’s Top 10 Albums/Mixtapes: Ranked