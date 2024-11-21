Mac Miller's "Balloonerism" Gets Official Release Date

Syndication: GreenBay
Hip-hop star Mac Miller performs at Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena on April 10, 2012. Mac Miller Hip Hop. © USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Images
Pre-orders for physical copies of the upcoming LP also went live.

During Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival last weekend, Mac Miller fans got a very special treat. The announcement arrived that his long-lost and unreleased album Balloonerism would finally get an official release. Thanks to pre-orders for vinyl, cassette, and CD versions of the LP now available on the late Pittsburgh legend's official website, we now know that it will drop on January 17, 2025. This is right around the corner and should kick off the year for music in a pretty amazing, cathartic, celebratory, and admittedly bittersweet way. We all miss Mac a lot, but this new release will hopefully be as respectful, caring, loving, and earnest as the other posthumous treatments of his work have been so far.

This comes after a pretty consequential year for Mac Miller's legacy, as fans everywhere enjoyed the tenth anniversary of Faces. In fact, Balloonerism was reportedly crafted in between that album and the previous 2013 effort, Watching Movies With The Sound Off. Some of its original tracks ended up on Faces, so it will be very interesting to see the artistic overlaps here. As for Watching Movies, that celebrated its tenth anniversary last year, which brought fans new official track releases such as "The Quest."

Mac Miller's Balloonerism Is Almost Here

Over the years, we also witnessed many artists praise Mac Miller not just for this musical legacy, but for his human spirit. "He changed my life, like, my perspective, and made me a better person," Vince Staples shared back in 2023. "[...] Like, he would sit there and teach me how to make sure I'm on beat, and like rap with certain energy. It took a long time… I was over everyday with nothing else to do for, like, months, and he was teaching me how to rap on beat, how to project. [...] [He was] introducing me to people I had no business meeting, because I wasn't at the skill level yet. I was talking to his mom today."

You can check out pre-orders for Balloonerism by clicking here. One of Mac Miller's most legendary unreleased albums is finally seeing the light of day, and amid other new music rumors surrounding him, we hope to keep celebrating his life and career with the same joy he brought to us.

...