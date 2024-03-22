Mac Miller Releases Vinyl Bonus Cut "The Quest" To Streaming Platforms

Mac Miller is one of the most celebrated rappers of this generation. His creativity and eccentricity separated himself from the pack and his legacy will always be remembered. Part of the reason for that is because his discography is loaded with fantastic projects, with one of them being Watching Movies with the Sound Off. His team gave us a 10th anniversary edition during the summer and last year with four bonus cuts. However, Mac Miller and his estate have one more surprise for us up their sleeve with "The Quest."

For those who like getting their hands on physical copies of records, vinyl buyers were treated to an additional song. "The Quest" is sort of an aspirational and celebratory track for Mac Miller. He raps with tons of happiness and confidence, reassuring himself throughout. "Once (Once) upon (Upon) a time (A time) / The world (The world) is soon (Is soon) to be mine (To be mine)."

Listen To "The Quest" By Mac Miller

What also makes "The Quest" a standout is the production from Mac Miller. This is just one a few cuts that the multi-hyphenate showcased his craft on. However, while streaming fans are certainly enjoying that they have a chance to hear it, it does beg this question. How do the fans who paid money for vinyl feel that a wider audience has the chance to get it on it? This has been a trending topic over the past couple of weeks, especially after Kanye and James Blake's recent comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

As we get higher, f*** work, girl, let's get fired (Girl, let's get fired)

In the making (In the making), I'm doin' great things

Ran around the motherf****n' streets like a psycho

Hard to keep your balance when you're jumpin' on a tightrope (Tightrope)

Jumpin' on a tightrope (Rope)

If I fall, would you love me at all?

