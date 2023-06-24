On June 18, 2013, Mac Miller released his second studio album, and the one that arguably marked his first major mainstream evolution as an artist. Of course, true fans will credit earlier projects like Macadelic with that achievement, but for many, Watching Movies With The Sound Off was the Pittsburgh MC’s true next step. Moreover, those who love his music or just respect him as a one-of-a-kind artist celebrated the album’s tenth anniversary online. Now, they have another way to fully celebrate this landmark LP, with his estate and Rostrum Records releasing a special edition of Watching Movies for its tenth birthday. Still, there’s few edits and tweaks to make to an album that was already beloved on impact.

First, let’s start with what’s new on Watching Moves With The Sound Off‘s tenth anniversary edition. The original version of the tone-setting album opener, “The Star Room,” appears at the end of the album’s tracklist (including bonus songs). On it, the most notable difference is the different vocal takes and the different interpretation of the beat. In comparison to the version released in 2013, the instrumental and sample flip is much moodier and more meditative for Mac Miller’s flow to ride.

Mac Miller’s Watching Movies 10th Anniversary Edition’s OG Version Of “The Star Room”

In addition, Mac’s alternate persona Delusional Thomas doesn’t appear on the OG version of “The Star Room,” a character represented by the more high-pitched vocals. Also, the original recording features some brief words from Earl Sweatshirt, which are a subtle but welcome addition, especially considering that their collab “I’m Not Real” appears shortly after in the tracklist. Finally, the special edition’s vinyl (which you can find here) contains an exclusive track from Mac Miller titled “The Quest.” Other than that, it’s the same Watching Movies you know and love from the late legend.

Meanwhile, the artist’s posthumous catalog remains respectfully limited outside of album reissues, although Madlib recently said that Maclib is coming soon. As such, there will be much more Mac to celebrate, whether for his unearthed gems or his forever enduring catalog. On that note, you can find Watching Movies With The Sound Off‘s 10th anniversary edition on your preferred streaming service. For more great music and the latest Mac Miller news, stay posted on HNHH.

