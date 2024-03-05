Yelawolf Says He Gave Away Everything He Owned After Mac Miller Died

Yelawolf says he gave away over $100,000 in clothing after Mac Miller‘s death. He reflected on his grieving process during an appearance on the Bootleg Kev Podcast, last weekend. In doing so, he recalled how the two met at an event for XXL.

“I love Mac, man. Mac is the best, dude. I love Mac so much,” he said. “When Mac passed, dude, I was so hurt from that that I gave away everything I own. That’s a true story. I gave away every article of clothing that I own when Mac passed, the next day. Just ’cause I felt like I needed to do something nice. No one really knew how cool he and I really were ’cause we didn’t do music. When we first kicked it, it was the cypher. It wasn’t even a cypher, it was like a freestyle for the XXL cover. So everybody did a verse. And Mac, dude, he might have been, God, 19? I mean, he was young, young.”

He continued: “And I pull a cigarette out and we were chilling. He’s lit. He’s like, ‘Oh, that’s what we’re doing?’ He pulled a cigarette out, he fucking lit a cigarette up. And it was a very affectionate, almost an instant big brother role. Like, ‘Alright, dude. Let’s go. I see you.'” Later in the interview, he spoke more broadly about their relationship. “He went on to make incredible music, obviously,” he said. “We’ve done tours together, dude. I’ve done shows with Mac in the Swiss Alps, bro. That was my homie, man. When he passed, I had just text him weeks before. Just tapping in, you know what I mean?"

Yelawolf Reflects On Mac Miller

Miller died from an accidental drug overdose of cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol back in 2018. He was just 26. Be on the lookout for further updates on Yelawolf on HotNewHipHop.

