Mac Miller's Unreleased Album "Balloonerism" Announced At Camp Flog Gnaw Festival

Now that's an album name we haven't heard in a long time...

Music fans continue to mourn the loss of Mac Miller, but they are more concerned with celebrating his legacy and the great work that he left us with. While he's no longer around to share that love and passion with fans, it seems like they will get more chances to spread them in his name. Moreover, this is because of a new teaser that played during the first day of Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium (Saturday, November 16). In between Sampha and The Alchemist's sets at the "Gnaw" stage, a teaser with various colorful visuals of anthropomorphic animals played on the screens, playing the previously leaked "5 Dollar Pony Rides" track from "The Quest" creative.

At the end, a title card simply read "Soon" as a balloon depicting Mac Miller's face in an abstract, George Condo-esque way rose up. As such, fans are very excited about the possibility that Mac's long-lost and unreleased album Balloonerism could be officially coming out as a posthumous release. The album was recorded in between Watching Movies With The Sound Off and Faces between 2013 and 2014, with some leaked tracks and associated songs landing on the latter project.

Mac Miller's Balloonerism Is Apparently On The Way

In addition, E. Dan of ID Labs posted and then deleted some comments about Mac Miller's Balloonerism. Basically, he said that the whole thing comes from a week of studio jam sessions and that Mac eventually moved onto Faces, taking a few tracks with him. Over the years, many songs from this era leaked online, and fans are very eager to hear what could arrive. Of course, maybe we're all just misinterpreting this clip with no release date or official statement to work with, but it seems pretty reasonable. There could also be more unreleased music on the way from the Pittsburgh legend...