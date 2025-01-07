Mac Miller's Estate Reveals Official Tracklist For Much Awaited "Balloonerism"

A lead single is also coming this week, and fans cannot wait any longer.

But this isn't the only amazing piece of news. Mac's estate is also going to be dropping off a lead single this week. "5 Dollar Pony Rides." January 9 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET," the caption reads. It's surely going to be a treat for those who have not heard any of the LP's many leaks. 2025 is off to a great start and we hope that Mac's legacy will once again be honored in the coming days.

Balloonerism is going to be 14 tracks with features from SZA and one of Mac's many alter egos, Delusional Thomas. This era of his was started back in 2013 with Watching Movies with the Sound Off. That makes sense considering the fact that this project falls in between that and Faces. Overall, both are his more experimental efforts.

Now that we are just ten days away, we are receiving some more major updates. The Instagram account that handles everything surrounding the late icon revealed the tracklist just moments ago and people are so ready. "I intentionally never found any leaks in hopes of this day… I’m so ready 👏" one user writes with excitement. "I CANNOT EXPRESS OR PUT INTO WORDS HOW F***ING EXCITED AND HYPED I AM FOR THIS ALBUM," another adds, "THE TRAILER ITSELF WAS AMAZING THIS ALBUM IS GONNA BE AN ODYSSEY."

It's almost that time Mac Miller fans! Next Friday, January 17, the Pittsburgh multi-hyphenate's estate is going to share the legend's long lost Balloonerism album. Folks who attended Tyler, The Creator 's Camp Flog Gnaw festival in November were treated to the possibility that this could be happening. Colorful and unique visuals were played on a screen and after about two minutes, a balloon with Mac's face in abstract art form arose. A snippet of "5 Dollar Pony Rides" accompanied the exciting trailer-like sequence and the hype became real. Thankfully, Mac Miller's estate didn't wait too long after that to officially announce its arrival.

