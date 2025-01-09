Mac Miller’s Estate Drops “5 Dollar Pony Rides” Ahead Of Posthumous Album

Later this month, the late Mac Miller's estate is expected to drop off his eagerly anticipated posthumous album, Balloonerism. While it leaked online a while ago, this is its first official release, backed by the hitmaker's family. The project is slated for release on January 17, and earlier this week, fans an official tracklist was finally unveiled. It boasts 14 tracks, and appearances from both SZA and his own alter ego Delusional Thomas. This isn't the only exciting update supporters have gotten as of late, however.
Today, the estate delivered the project's lead single “5 Dollar Pony Rides." The mellow track is a callback to the sounds Mac was experimenting with on his projects of the same time frame, Watching Movies With The Sound Off and Faces. Of course, the release has only managed to build fans' anticipation for the album, and they're sounding off in the YouTube comments section. "I never listened to the leaks on SoundCloud so I could keep discovering 'new' music from Mac. Finally, the time has come, and I can listen to more of his music that I haven’t heard before," one dedicated listener writes. "Mac’s smiling down on us all right now," another says.
The release of Balloonerism was first announced at Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium in November of 2024. A cinematic teaser played in between Sampha and The Alchemist's sets, accompanied by "5 Dollar Pony Rides." It ended with a simple message, "Soon," as the project's cover art appeared onscreen.
Mac Miller's Estate Prepares To Unleash Balloonerism
Quotable Lyrics:
Said, it ain't about money
I could show you the world, girl