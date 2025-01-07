Karrahbooo Is Doing Things Her Way With "Bossy Booo"

Karrahbooo is taking matters into her own hands now with the release of "BOSSY BOOO." The Atlanta, Georgia femcee is currently in the midst of a falling out with Lil Yachty's label, Concrete Rekordz, as well as the Concrete Boys group. During the summer of last year, both artists took some vicious shots at each other online and onstage. Claims of ghostwriting and various other allegations were thrown around and it eventually led to her departure from the posse.
However, she's apparently still on the label and it's why she hasn't been able to release music for a bit. But after getting fed up with them allegedly gatekeeping her music, Karrahbooo is going about her way for now. "tThis is all messy af and taking up too much time. They dragging it, I tried to listen and do it the "right way but it’s been 6 months now so imma go ahead n try my way." In her case that's her sharing her music on YouTube. "BOSSY BOOO" is one of the few releases in this manner, with "SBM" being the other around two months ago. The lyrical content, which sees Karrahbooo rapping with confidence about her self-worth and drive to accomplish her goals, is definitely a subtle dig at what is supposedly going down with Concrete as a whole. Check it out below.
"Bossy Booo" - Karrahbooo
Quotable Lyrics:
Nigga tryna wine me for p**sy, but I am not a thot (Slatt)
Really finna line this n**** up, he really got me hot (Yeah)
I'll cheat on a n****, cheat the system but I won't get caught (Yeah-yeah, yeah)
You could spend your savings, still no sex, don't care 'bout what you bought (B****, punk)
Bought myself whatever I desire, I'm a costly b**** (Hey)
I'm not gettin' out this f***in' booth until my momma rich (Damn)
