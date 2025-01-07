Karrahbooo Accuses Lil Yachty’s Concrete Rekordz Of Preventing Her From Releasing New Music

Karrahbooo is speaking her mind.

Following Karrahbooo's unexpected departure from the Concrete Boys in July of last year, things between her and Lil Yachty got ugly. The two of them traded various jabs online, and it was later rumored that she'd been dropped by Concrete Rekordz altogether. Yesterday, however, she unveiled a video on YouTube to accompany her new song "Bossy Booo." She also took the opportunity to shut these rumors down in the description and provide fans with a brief update. She made it clear that she is still signed to the label. According to her, this is why she's been unable to release new music over the past few months.

"I didn’t get dropped i’m still signed hence the reason i have not been able to drop," her message begins. "I was advised not to drop this way and do it through the 'label' (the one that said they dropped me but would not let me go because they wanted me to stay lol, the one that has repeatedly lied on my name to make me look bad in the media and has been pushing away bookings and deals."

Karrahbooo Provides Her Fans With An Update

"I could keep going but the point is this industry is weird and confusing and this is all messy af and taking up too much time," she also added. "They dragging it, i tried to listen and do it the 'right way' but it’s been 6 months now so imma go ahead n try my way." Karrahbooo's statement arrives just months after she accused "soulless people" of trying to ruin her career and silence her. She didn't name any names.

On her Instagram Story, she claimed that whenever someone tries to speak out against these unnamed individuals, they face retribution. "It never goes good," she also said at the time. "These people will do anything to they can to hurt u and make you look crazy in the media."

