Lil Yachty Breaks His Silence On Ghostwriting Allegations After Shade From KARRAHBOOO

Yachty told his side of the story.

Lil Yachty and KARRAHBOOO have been at each other's throats in 2024, launching claims from one Concrete Boys affiliate to another. The latter isn't with the group anymore, and she's spoken a lot about the situation and about her allegations against Yachty in particular for a variety of reasons. The latest of these emerged during the Atlanta femcee's appearance on DDG's No Ordinary podcast, as she claimed that the "Strike" MC used a team of writers for his 2023 psych-rock album, Let's Start Here. Yachty hopped in DJ Akademiks' comments section for a post covering this claim, and addressed the allegations outright.

"No one has ever wrote for me ever just for the record," Lil Yachty claimed. Of course, it's very different to have writers for a psych-rock album than it is for a hip-hop album, but the weight behind them still stands given Yachty's place in the culture. Also, he launched ghostwriting allegations of his own against KARRAHBOOO, who claims they clashed over her not wanting writers during her time with Concrete Boys. They both claim to have receipts and have even shared some of them, but it's all still a very "he said, she said" beef for the most part.

Lil Yachty Denies Ghostwriting Allegations

As for their individual endeavors, Lil Yachty has a pretty busy 2025 to look forward to. He will join Tyler, The Creator on his CHROMAKOPIA world tour, with additional support from Paris Texas. Fans can't wait for the album, and with this news, excitement escalated even further as listeners hope to catch this live experience. Maybe Lil Boat ends up featuring on the new LP, but we won't know for sure until it comes out on Monday morning (October 28).