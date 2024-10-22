Lil Yachty Accused Of Stealing Concept For "We Ball Forever" Music Video

Another Boat controversy.

Lil Yachty is embroiled in another controversy. The rapper dropped the music video for his new single, "We Ball Forever," on October 20th. A day later, he was called out by fellow rapper Curtis Williams for allegedly taking the concept from one of Williams' unreleased songs. Williams hopped on Instagram to post side-by-side footage of the videos, and the similarities are definitely striking. Both feature fish eye camera lenses and similar framing. The rapper also suggested that Yachty bit his sound.

Williams posted the Lil Yachty comparison on his Instagram Story with the caption: "LMAO COME ON NOW." He also included several crying laughing emojis. The rapper didn't expand upon the similarities, but at the same time, he didn't really have to. Fans began to debate whether or not Lil Yachty took Curtis Williams' video concept on purpose, or if both men simply used similar lenses and angles by chance. It was pointed out by some that Curtis Williams' video is unreleased, which means it would be difficult for Lil Yachty to have plagiarized it.

Curtis Williams Compared His Video To Lil Yachty's

This is not the first time Lil Yachty has been accused of biting another rapper. In March, Lil Boat was put on blast after Kai Cenat previewed an unreleased song of his during a stream. Fans believed that Yachty had taken Playboi Carti's rhyme scheme, and the the rapper took to Twitter to shut down the allegations. "Biting him? How did I bite him," he wrote. "If that's the case I been workin with cardio since 2019-2020 on record y'all fans be smoking the strongest d**k."