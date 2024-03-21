Lil Yachty Fires Back At Critics Accusing Him Of Biting Playboi Carti's Flow

Earlier this week, Kai Cenat previewed a new Lil Yachty track during a livestream, giving his fans a taste of what's to come. Unfortunately, however, some listeners have been less than impressed, and have even started to accuse the performer of jacking Playboi Carti's style. Aside from the flow-stealing allegations, Lil Yachty is also being called out for what critics call a lackluster beat.

Amid all of the backlash, Lil Yachty hopped on Twitter/X to fire back, coming to his own defense. He responded to one user's comment on Kai Cenat's preview, writing, "Carti can’t try 1 new sound without rappers immediately biting him, he’s generational." The Georgia-born performer made it clear he didn't appreciate the attack. "Biting him?" he asked. "How did i bite him? the beat? if that’s the case i been workin with cardo since 2019-2020 on record yall fans be smoking the strongest d*ck."

Lil Yachty Denies Biting Playboi Carti's Flow

"The song is terrible," the critic then replied. "The beat is a ‘H00DBYAIR’-type beat. Your flow is an obvious attempt at a Carti flow, and you used a ‘what’ ad-lib in the same cadence [that] Carti uses.” Unfortunately, Playboi Carti isn't the only fellow MC Lil Yachty's been accused of copying as of late. After he teased his new track "Swing My Way" this week, fans had mixed reactions, though many agreed it was reminiscent of Veeze. While some think the track isn't nearly as groundbreaking as they'd hoped, others are eager to hear it in full, and already predicting it could become the "song of the summer."

Either way, it doesn't look like Lil Yachty plans on letting critics get him down anytime soon. What do you think of Lil Yachty's response to being accused of stealing Playboi Carti's flow? Are you picking up on any similarities, or are critics reaching? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

