Lil Yachty Hilariously Previews New Track On IG To Some Lukewarm Reactions

With music, everyone knows it is a subjective art form. People are going to have differing opinions on artists and that is what makes it such an interesting thing to discuss. For example, not everyone is going to think that Lil Yachty has been evolving as an artist. At the end of the day that is okay. The reason we bring this up is because the Georgia multi-talent has recently previewed a new track on Instagram. Lil Yachty appears to be interpolating the 1997 R&B record "Swing My Way" by K.P. and Envyi.

This teaser has been collecting some iffy reactions from fans in DJ Akademiks comment section. One person writes, "His longevity of mid needs to be studied." Another even says Lil Yachty is trying to copy Veeze's style, "ngl dis a waste of this beat n sample n****s think they can sound lazy on every beat like they veeze." However, as expected fans in Lil Boat's post about "Swing My Way" were more favorable.

Lil Yachty Teases "Swing My Way" With Apple Vision Pro

He asked fans, "swing my way.. should I drop this?¿" They reacted with glee, saying things like, Since Poland bro been allergic to missing 😭🙏🏽" One person loves it, but encourages him to wait for the seasons to change. "Summer anthem potential fr fr u should sit on it until it’s a little warmer out." With the hotter months right around the corner, this could be a smart move. Only time will tell, but this could be another feather in Boat's cap.

What are your thoughts on Lil Yachty's upcoming new track "Swing My Way?" Is this another hit for him, or a snoozer? Can you think of anyone who is on a better run right now? When do you think he should drop this and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lil Yachty. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

