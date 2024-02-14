Lil Yachty Reveals His Next Album, "Bad Cameo," Is A Collaboration With James Blake

Lil Yachty's resurgence is one that "needs to be studied." That is the current theme surrounding the Georgia rapper and singer's career over the past year or so. But, he rightfully deserves the praise he has been receiving. His last album Let's Start Here. was a foray into psychedelic rock and one that was immensely loved by fans and critics alike. But Yachty has not slowed down one bit since then, delving back into his hip-hop roots as well. Now, he has even more exciting news. According to HipHopNMore, Lil Yachty and James Blake will be dropping an album together.

This announcement comes from Lil Boat himself on his Instagram page. He shared a short video talking about how James Blake has been doing amazing things with hip-hop artists. However, he feels that their upcoming LP is going to be something totally unique. "I think James has worked with a quite substantial amount of hip hop artists. But this project is so left for both of us."

Read More: Kevin Durant Raps With Stalley Amid Lil Wayne Collab Uncertainty

Lil Yachty Continues To Evolve

The album will be called Bad Cameo, but that is all the information we have on it for now. This will be the first time Lil Yachty and James Blake have worked together in their respective careers. However, according to Uproxx, the duo posted a picture making music in the studio about a year ago. If anything new comes up on Bad Cameo, check back with us for all of the updates.

What are your thoughts on Lil Yachty and James Blake's upcoming album Bad Cameo? Does this have the chance to be the album of the year if it drops in 2024? What type of sounds do you think we are going to get? What would you like to see them do? Who should be featured on the project and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to tell us in the comments below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lil Yachty and James Blake. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

Read More: Lalisa LManobal Net Worth 2024: What Is Lisa From Blackpink Icon Worth?

[Via] [Via]