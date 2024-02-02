Lil Yachty's Lyrical Ability Progresses Further On "A COLD SUNDAY"

There is a large crowd out there that believes Lil Yachty is on a quote-unquote "generational run right now." While that may be hard to believe for some, it is kind of hard to argue against that at this moment in time. The Georgia multi-hyphenate's tear began in January of last year when he released Let's Start Here. We talk about it a lot here on the site, but it is difficult not to when the album is so out of left field. Not only that, but it mainly stuck the landing.

Yachty's psychedelic rock record is arguably his best work ever. Because of that, it seems he is more motivated than ever before. He was always consistent when it came to releasing music, but not with this level of aptitude. Lil Boat's 2024 has been great so far as well, crossing over between genres. He is building on it with "A COLD SUNDAY."

Listen To "A COLD SUNDAY" By Lil Yachty

What is impressive about this 1:47-long track, is the lyrical prowess Yachty is displaying. It has similar vibes to his and J. Cole's "The Secret Recipe." He brings a boom-bap instrumental with some gorgeous vocal sampling weaving in and out. "It's a cold Sunday to complain / I hold it in until it rain / I fought demons after fame," are just some of the strongest lines in the song. Who knows, maybe this is the start of a new rap album?

