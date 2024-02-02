Jacquees Dubs Trey Songz A "Rapist" While Detailing Alleged Fight Out In Dubai, Trey Songz Seemingly Responds

Jacquees had a lot to say on Instagram last night as it pertains to none other than Trey Songz. In a couple of now-deleted posts, the singer called out Songz for starting a fight with him while out in Dubai. Furthermore, Jacquees posted a photo of some of his hair that had been allegedly ripped out by Songz. Overall, it sparked a ton of confusion over how such a fight could have started. However, he was quick to post a video explaining the alleged situation. It is here where he went scorched earth on Songz.

“I want the world to know this b*tch ass n**** Trey Songz is a b*tch,” Jacquees said “This n**** came in the club talking ‘bout rape. F*ck you talking ‘bout rape for b*tch ass n****? Then you come outside the club and swing on your little brother. You’s a b*tch.” The singer also claimed that Songz was made about a woman that Jacquees wasn't even with at the time. Lastly, he ended off his rant by telling Trey that he is hereby banned from the city of Atlanta.

Read More: Jermaine Dupri And Jacquees Create A Bouncy Love Song With "Pick It Up"

Trey Songz Unbothered Amid Jacquees Beef

As you can see in the Instagram post below, Trey Songz posted "LOVE HARD TOUR COMING TO A CITY NEAR YOU" not long after Jacquees aired him out. Throughout this Instagram carousel, Trey looks to be having a wonderful time. Needless to say, the drama is not phasing him one bit right now. Only time will tell whether or not he delivers a true response to Jacquees. Moreover, with Jacquees deleting all of his posts about Songz, one must wonder his mindset and what he thinks of all of this.

Let us know what you think of this new feud, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: Jacquees & Deiondra Sanders Are Living Large & Boo'd Up On Vacation