Jermaine Dupri And Jacquees Create A Bouncy Love Song With “Pick It Up”

The man responsible for so many R&B hits in the early 2000s is back with a new collaboration single for 2023. The Asheville, North Carolina native, Jermaine Dupri, is back with a new special guest. He is more known for his work behind the scenes when it comes to crafting songs, but Dupri still has his own solo catalog. However, it has remained dormant since the year 2001. Before this year, he only had two albums released on streaming.

Firstly, Life In 1472 (The Original Soundtrack) churned out some classics such as "Money Ain't a Thang," which featured Jay-Z. Then, fans would have to wait around two years for his next effort, Instructions. That boasted "Welcome To Atlanta" with Ludacris. That would be the last we would hear from Dupri on the solo side of things, though. That is, until 22 long years passed by. For Motivational Use Only, Vol. 1 was put out back in April and it was a collab album with Curren$y.

Listen To "Pick It Up" From Jermaine Dupri And Jacquees

Now, we are hearing more material already from the legendary songwriter. He teams up with Jacquees for the first time on "Pick it Up." It is a fun and lovey type of track that features Dupri's production and a verse too. The beat is bouncy ear candy and it makes for a fun listen. Jacquees is singing his heart out on this cut and hopefully they can make more tracks because this is a vibe.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new single, "Pick it Up," from Jermaine Dupri and Jacquees? Does this duo need to work together more often? Is Dupri one of the best songwriters of all time?

Quotable Lyrics:

How many more texts can I send? (Uh)

How many more times you gon' have me spin the block

If I knock, you won't let me in (Uh)

I'm ready to rock if you tryna lock in

You're acting like you don't know that I'm him (Uh)

I've been directing, you ain't even on film (Uh)

